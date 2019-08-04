‘Dear White People’ Star Logan Browning Talks About Growing Experience

Since the beginning of her career, actress Logan Browning has been focused on constantly growing and improving her craft. The Atlanta native often tries to learn something new from each of her roles in order to develop her performances in front of the camera, and her role on Netflix’s Dear White People has been no different, according to a report from The Chicago Tribune.

The third season of Dear White People has just been released on the streaming platform, and is an adaption of Justin Simien’s 2014 film by the same name. The series follows a group of black students navigating campus life at a predominantly white Ivy League university, and tackles a number of social issues, including racism, police brutality, sexual assault, and the stigma often attached to interracial relationships.

On the series, Browning plays the role of Samantha White, an outspoken activist and host of a controversial radio show on campus — appropriately titled “Dear White People.” During the show’s third season, it seems Browning’s character is struggling quite a bit after the unexpected death of her father. She’s also having a hard time channeling her creativity without imitating her film inspirations.

This isn’t the first time viewers have seen Browning having an emotional moment on-screen, but the way the actress grappled with the grief throughout the season was definitely noteworthy and personal for the actress.

“I am growing a lot on this show,” Browning said. “I am kind of paralleling Sam’s life with my own. It’s not an exact parallel, but her dad passed, my dad passed. She’s dealing with becoming a persona and de-escalating from that place, and I’m kind of experiencing the question of, ‘Do I want to be this person who is in the eye of fame or do I just want to be Logan?'”

Along with her role on Dear White People, Browning has also appeared on a number of TV series, including Meet the Browns, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, and Pair of Kings. She also starred in the Netflix movie, The Perfection, alongside Allison Williams.

Loading...

The Perfection is a psychological thriller that tells the story of Browning’s character, Lizzie, a 20-something cellist who is at the top of her game until she meets Charlotte, played by Williams. Charlotte is a former prodigy who was forced to drop out of school to take care of her terminally ill mother. After her mother passed, Charlotte reaches out to the head of the academy and is introduced to Lizzie, who’ve replaced her as the academy’s star pupil.

Charlotte later seduces Lizzie and attempts to ruin her life and career, in order to regain her position as the best.

The Perfection and Dear White People are both available to stream on Netflix.