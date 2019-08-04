Miley Cyrus And Dua Lipa Hang Out Back Stage In Kosovo At The Summer Hill Festival

Miley Cyrus may not be hitting up Woodstock for its 50th anniversary because the entire gig has been canceled, but the “Wrecking Ball” singer did something more unexpected: She played Kosovo as the first international female to play in the country’s city of Prishtina for the Summer Hill Festival.

Dua Lipa was there on Friday night, enjoying every aspect of the vulgar performance. Afterward, the two singers met backstage, possibly to compare notes.

At the very least, the two young women looked like they were in the same mood as each stuck out her tongue for a picture.

Miley was dressed to show of her super taut stomach in a crop top while Dua had on the same style, although hers was a lot more modest. They both wore a lot of jewelry, with the American singer bogged down in all kinds of baubles on her neck, her waist, her fingers and her wrists while the Albanian-Brit rocked a bunch of bracelets and a heavy choker.

Dua posted the shot with Miley on Instagram and, in turn, Miley did the same.

Miley’s version was popular, with more than 1.2 million likes while Dua’s version topped hers with more than 2.1 million likes.

Dua remarked on Miley’s post by putting up six glistening heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Miley captioned her shot about her thoughts about the pair on her Instagram.

“2 Queens are always better than 1! I love this girl. Proud of you @dualipa! Can’t wait to continue getting to know you and your bad ass family! Love you!”

Even if she didn’t garner more attention when the two singers posed, Miley was the one who was entertaining that evening. The Tennessee-born warbler’s personal skills were prevalent for her Kosovo concert.

She was “crawling on the ground, thrusting her hips [while] just being Miley, she drove the crowd wild in her tight leather pants,” according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

“The audience seemed to love her and was heard cheering loudly the raunchier she got, especially when she belted out her hit ‘Party in The USA.'”

Loading...

Dua seemed happy to be with Miley even though she has been bummed out lately. She was especially down when her concert last month with Andrea Bocelli was cancelled, as The Inquisitr reported.

Still, she had her memories of he collaboration with Andrea since “last year, the 23-year-old singer recorded a duet with the 60-year-old star of “If Only,” a song appearing on Bocelli’s album, Si. The pair sang the emotional love song in perfect harmony and in two different languages.”

Perhaps Miley Cyrus will join Dua Lipa in a duet, too. Wouldn’t that be interesting?