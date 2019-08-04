Hilary Duff Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes While Out With Her Kids

Hilary Duff showed off her sexy mom style during a day out with her two children, son Luca and daughter Banks.

According to The Daily Mail, Hilary Duff was photographed by the paparazzi on Saturday as she hit the town with her kids in tow. She was seen stopping at Alfred Coffee in Los Angeles’ Studio City as she and the little ones grabbed some sweet treats.

In the photos, the former Lizzie McGuire star is seen rocking a pair of super short daisy dukes, which flaunted her toned legs. She also donned a navy blue graphic short-sleeved t-shirt, which she had tucked into her denim shorts.

Hilary also wore an oversized, green sunhat that covered her long, blonde hair, which she styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also had a pair of dark sunglasses clipped onto the collar of her t-shirt.

Duff donned a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a fresh face and nude lips.

She accessorized with multiple gold bracelets on her wrist and a pair of strappy sandals. Her son donned some gray shorts and a black t-shirt, while her baby girl sported a pair of green pants and a brown top.

Earlier this week, Hilary Duff took to social media to open up about the struggles of being a working mother, revealing that she believes a lot of other moms can relate to her feelings.

“I think a lot of moms probably experience the same thing. I was just gone for two days and I came back and I was so excited to see Banks. And my welcome from her was not nearly as kind as mine was,” Duff told her followers about her current situation.

“She was really sad and emotional. I think maybe she realized that I had been gone. And now she’s eating a cookie. She was just trying to figure it all out, but that was really hard for me. we’re going to get back on track, right? It’s tough to be a working mom,” Hilary added.

The actress often posts photos of herself and her fiance, as well as her two children on social media. She’s very much the related mother, who loves to gush over her kids.

Fans can see more of Hilary Duff’s life as a mom and actress by following her on her social media accounts.