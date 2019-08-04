Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry Attacked By Brexiteer Who Claims They Are ‘Talking Nonsense’

A prominent Brexiteer, Daniel Hannan is stating that Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are “talking nonsense” when it comes to climate change, population and having children.

Express revealed that in the recent issue of British Vogue, which Meghan Markle guest-edited and the prince shared an essay, the two have shared that they will have a maximum of two children to help fight climate change. Hannan, a Conservative MEP regarded as one of the architects of the Brexit movement reacted the statements from the Duke of Sussex to say that he is “talking nonsense,” and that depopulation is the real problem.

Prince Harry stated that climate change isn’t a problem for the future as it is happening right now.

“What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying.”

But in reacting to these statements, Hannan responds saying that if people follow the suggestions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it could lead to significant social problems. He shared the formula that will guarantee population stability.

“In order to remain the same size, a population needs 2.1 live births per woman.”

Hannan says that in England and Wales, the population is slipping, and it’s down to an average of 1.7 live births per woman. But experts say that once immigration is factored in, the population actually still rose slightly.

But Hannan argues that people need to worry about the societal implications of depopulation in the United Kingdom.

Loading...

“It no longer makes sense to present small families as a wholly altruistic choice.The challenges the next generation will face have to do with depopulation: unfunded pensions, decaying towns and intergenerational tensions.”

The Washington Examiner stated that Hannan narrowly survived a near wipeout of conservatives in the European Parliament election as he still clings to the Brexit Party.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in May, and the couple has been thrilled with the new experience of parenting, reported The Inquisitr. Markle and Prince Harry got married the year before and started their family almost immediately after making their union official.

It’s unclear when and if the duke and duchess will add to their family, but in light of the comments in the prince’s essay, it seems that they are planning to have only one more child.