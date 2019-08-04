‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Joe Russo Says Who Is More Powerful Between Thor And Captain Marvel

Avengers: Endgame saw dozens of superheroes come together in the fight to finally take down Thanos. With all those powerhouses together, fans often debated which of the bunch was the most powerful. For years, Thor dominated the MCU as it’s most powerful being, but the introduction of new characters over the years like Vision, Scarlet Witch, and Captain Marvel started to put his strength in question.

Endgame released on digital this week, and while fans are watching the epic final battle on repeat, others are checking out the bonus features with interviews from Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, and directors Joe and Anthony Russo. In one of the featurettes, via CinemaBlend, Joe Russo tackled the topic of Thor vs. Captain Marvel and who he felt was the most powerful of the two.

“It’s interesting seeing the Avengers with Captain Marvel. I think that she dimensionalizes them in a really great way. Just from a pure power standpoint and what her abilities are. If you’re talking about a collection of heroes, and you’re gonna go face Thanos, who we believe still has the gauntlet. She is as powerful, if not more powerful than Thor, and you suddenly have hope again. Because they all know what happened at the end of the last movie, he walked through them like they were paper.”

Many fans would agree with Joe’s logic on this, as her powers seemed to trump Thor’s at times in the film. One argument on Captain Marvel’s side was that she was able to go rescue Tony Stark and Nebula in space with ease, something Thor would have been unable to do.

Captain Marvel was also deemed a bigger threat by Thanos’ ship when it stopped firing on all of the Avengers and directed its guns in the skies to her alone. This suggested that she was more dangerous than all the superheroes on the ground, but the ship was powerless in taking her down. Captain Marvel single-handedly took down the ship by projecting her body through it. Thor possibly could have summoned lighting to help him take down the ship, but it was never attempted as he was fighting those on the ground.

Other fans have debated if Scarlet Witch is more powerful than Thor. In the comics, Thor would have a tough time going one-on-one against Wanda Maximoff, but her powers have been somewhat subdued in the movies. This is because she is still a new superhero and is slowly learning her own strength and what she is capable over time. Fans should see more of her journey with her strength in the upcoming WandaVision show on Disney+.