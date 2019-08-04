Kara Del Toro Spreads Legs In Tiny Bikini While Sipping A Coconut

Kara Del Toro appears to be making the most out of Miami Beach, Florida, as she shared a brand new bikini pic that’s driving her Instagram fans wild.

The post had three photos in total, with the first showing Kara sitting in a lounge chair at the beach. She held a coconut in her right hand, while spreading her legs and giving a sultry look. Her bikini was multi-colored, featuring white accents with neon pink, orange, and yellow horizontal stripes. The top was almost too small for the model, as she fell out of it somewhat, while her bottoms had side ties.

Del Toro accessorized with gold hoop earrings, while rocking silver eyeshadow on her inner lids. Her lips were done with a glossy lipstick, and she also wore a small necklace with teardrop accents.

Kara joked about Instagram versus reality in the captions, as she followed up the first pic with two more.

The second photo showed Kara walking through the ocean, a white cup in her left hand. She wore sunglasses, and looked down while wearing her hair down in waves. The third photo showed the model with her back to the camera, as she stood in the ocean with her hair cascading down her back.

Often when people post Instagram versus reality posts, the reality photos show an entirely different side of the person that could be perceived as funny or embarrassing. However, in Kara’s instance, many of her fans didn’t seem to think that her “reality” deviated much from her usual Instagram posts.

“Reality seems good,” commented fellow model, Carmella Rose.

“Equally gorgeous,” noted another fan.

“Okay but where is the difference?” asked an Instagram user.

Others were distracted by her good looks.

“Seriously in love with that suit,” said a fan.

“Cmon!!! You’re way too hot!!!” exclaimed a follower.

“Now that’s what I’m talking about BOMBSHELL lord have mercy so inviting,” responded a fan.

In addition, there was a fan that made a comment about wedgies, possibly referring to the thong-cut bikini that Kara sported in the photos.

“Instagram: wedgies are paid for by……… reality: wedgies are free,” they said.

It’s true that Instagram models sometimes offer promotional content on their site. However, this particular photo by Kara is unlikely to be a promotional post. After all, she didn’t tag a brand in the captions.

Regardless, fans can hope for more bikini pics from Kara. It certainly looks as though she’s making the most out of her summer so far.