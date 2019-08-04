Meri Gulin’s Peachy Posterior Is Driving Fans Crazy As She Shares A Racy Instagram Snap

Swedish-Croatian model Meri Gulin — who shot to fame after appearing in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2017 casting call — recently took to her Instagram account and sent a wave of excitement among her legion of ardent admirers by posting a booty picture.

In the snap, the 27-year-old model could be seen wearing a minuscule orange string bikini that allowed her to flash plenty of skin. She posed while climbing the wooden stairs of a beach stilt house and as she turned her back toward the camera, she exposed her pert derriere and long legs to sent temperatures soaring.

The model let her brunette tresses down, accessorized with a straw hat and a pair of sunglasses and looked straight int the camera to strike a very sexy pose. Apart from her regular fans and followers who drooled over the picture and appreciated the generous display of skin, some of her fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the pic to show support. These included, Lauren Layne, Denise Schaefer and her Grammy Award-winning music producer boyfriend, Rich Skillz, who she has been dating since 2015.

“[You are a] show stopper,” one of her fans commented on the snap. “You are so hot, beautiful and sexy,” wrote another one. While the remaining fans opted for a millennial approach and used emoji instead of words to express their admiration for the hot model.

Beau Rich Skills also took to his Instagram account and shared a sultry picture of the couple where Meri could be seen wearing a barely-there black underwear that she paired with a striped shirt. The snap was captured against the sunset at the beach as Rich squatted on the sand to look at his lady love while she turned her back toward the camera to pose for the picture.

Like the previous snapshot, Meri once again provided a generous view of her famous booty to the viewers — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans literally drooled over the picture.

“Omg, how many tries did this [picture] take?! This is epic!” one person commented on the picture. “Meri and you are my best couple. Your lady is perfect,” another follower wrote on Rich’s picture. While a third fan joked by writing that he didn’t even notice Rich in the photograph because the sun set and Meri’s booty captured his attention.

In an interview with GQ, the model was asked if she reads the comments that her admirers post on her pictures. In response, she said the following.