Olivia Jade Giannulli Gets Kiss From Ex-Boyfriend, Jackson Guthy, Amidst Ongoing College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli popped up on her ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy’s Instagram page and the photo is suggesting that their relationship may be back on. In the grainy black-and-white photo, viewers can see that he’s standing behind Olivia and giving her a kiss. Interestingly enough, Olivia is the one taking the picture but it isn’t on her Instagram page.

Even though she’s well known for being a Youtuber and social media influencer, Olivia Jade has not been posting a lot on Instagram ever since her mom and dad were accused of scamming the college admissions system. Her last post was made five days ago and was a tribute to her mother for the former Fuller House actress’ birthday.

But her previous post before that was uploaded to Instagram in March.

As Forbes reports, Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, actress Felicity Huffman and dozens of other parents were indicted on multiple charges including conspiracy to commit mail fraud for using a variety of underhanded tactics to get their children into college.

In the Giannulli’s case, Mossimo and Lori have been accused of conspiring to enroll their daughters Olivia and Isabella into USC as rowing team members, even though both girls had never participated in the sport.

After the news of admissions scandal broke, several social media commenters and news outlets recalled that Olivia had said that she wasn’t interested in the academic side of the college experience.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna [sic] attend but I’m gonna [sic] go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try and balance it all,” she said in one of her YouTube videos, as reported by HuffPo. “But I do want the experience of like game days, partying … I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Olivia later apologized for that comment but many have pointed out the irony of that statement in light of the accusation that her parents paid $500,000 to ensure that she and her sister got into college.

Lori and Mossimo have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

In May, Us Weekly reported that Olivia and Jackson had broken off their relationship cause of the scandal

“Jackson broke up with Olivia because it was all getting to be too much for him,” their insider said. “It wasn’t necessarily affecting his career, but the fact that he couldn’t be seen out in public with Olivia was difficult.”

But since he said that he loves her in the caption of his recent Instagram post, it definitely seems like things are back on between them.