Gabby Westbrook Sizzles In A Provocative Black Bikini As She Enjoys A Getaway In Mexico

New Zealand-born Australian model Gabby Westbrook-Patrick, more commonly known as Gabby Westbrook, is no stranger to the world of modeling. In fact, she has some big achievements under her belt which makes her an internationally-renowned model.

The 23-year-old stunner recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a very sexy picture — one that immediately set her fans’ heart rates higher.

In the sultry snap, the hottie could be seen wearing a very stylish black bikini top that she paired with a black skirt. The risque ensemble allowed the model to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage as well as her small waist and taut stomach. Leaning against wooden railings, the model looked straight into the camera to exude sheer sexiness.

She wore minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style and let her brunette tresses down. Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Esperanza Resort Los Cabos, Mexico, where she is currently holidaying. Looking at the comments section, it has become obvious that fans fell in love with the picture.

Apart from her regular followers, some of her fellow models also liked the pic to show support and appreciation. These included Nadine Leopold, Camille Ringoir, and Meri Gulin.

“I think I’ve run out of compliments for you but you’re by far the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “You have a gorgeous body,” wrote another one.

Other fans used phrases like “too beautiful,” “simply amazing,” “incredibly hot,” and “wow! such a hottie,” to express their admiration for the model. The remaining fans used countless hearts and kiss emoji to let the model know how much they adore her.

Apart from the bikini snapshot, Gabby also shared another gorgeous picture with her fans where she was featured wearing a beautiful red printed dress. Wearing minimal makeup and letting her tresses flow freely, the model looked nothing short of gorgeous.

Even though there was no skin-showing at all, the picture became an instant hit among her followers, who showered the model with numerous complimentary comments.

Gabby was born in Auckland, New Zealand, but she moved to Australia as a kid where she grew up. According to an article by Famous Birthdays, she started modeling when she was just 5-years-old.

The stunner has been featured on the cover of magazines like Elle and modeled for brands like Mink Pink. She has also walked the runway for events like the L’Oreal Melbourne Fashion Festival.