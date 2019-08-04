’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Caesar Says He’s Found His ‘Soulmate’

The third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will premiere tomorrow, August 4, and viewers will be introduced to 46-year-old nail technician Caesar, who is convinced he’s found his soulmate in Maria, a 28-year-old woman living in Ukraine, according to a report from Fox News.

Caesar met Maria on an exclusive dating website that brings American men and Ukrainian women together for a small fee. The website takes a different approach to dating and facilitates the sending of gifts, including flowers and candy, between the couples. After noticing Maria on the site, Caesar sent the woman a bouquet of roses, along with a card containing a message and his phone number, which cost him $450. The reality show star said Maria quickly responded to his message and there were “immediate sparks” between them.

The 46-year-old went on to describe his love interest saying, “she’s kind, she’s smart, funny, and she makes me feel special.”

Caesar then added that he knows Maria is his soulmate, despite dating online for over five years without meeting.

“I think I finally found the one woman I’ve been searching for all my life,” he said. “She sends me these little videos and she’s given me pet names, like ‘big dad’ and ‘my husband.'”

The show’s producers then asked Caesar whether he thought his girlfriend could be sending the same videos to other men.

“I hope she’s not sending those videos to anyone else,” he responded with a nervous chuckle.

Over the course of their relationship, Caesar has spent more than $40,000 on his beau and is preparing to fly to Ukraine to meet her. Once they’ve met in person, the nail technician plans to get down on one knee to ask Maria to marry him, but his co-workers are concerned that Caesar might be a victim of a scamming catfish.

This season of the show will also feature Darcey Silva, who’ll be returning for a third season after her relationship with Jesse Meester ended. This time, Silva will be appearing with her new man, Tom Brooks, a British businessman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

There will also be another pair of familiar faces, as Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi will also be returning to the TLC series. The last time fans saw the couple, Deem had broken things off with Ilesanmi after accusing him of scamming and stealing from her. However, it seems after the cameras stopped filming, the couple decided to repair their relationship and they’re currently engaged despite a 30-year age gap between them.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will air tomorrow, Sunday, August 4.