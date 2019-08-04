‘Big Brother 21’ Week 6 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Winner Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

A new Head of Household (HOH) has been crowned. Two nominees have been put on the block for eviction. The Power of Veto (POV) competition players have been selected and a POV winner has been crowned. Week 6 of Big Brother Season 21 may not have even begun on CBS but is in full swing over on the live feeds.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jessica Milagros is the sixth HOH of the season and placed Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews on the block for eviction. Along with Jessica and the two nominees, Kathryn Dunn, Nick Maccarone, and Tommy Bracco were selected to play in Saturday afternoon’s POV competition.

Big Brother Daily’s Twitter account is reporting that Jessica won the POV, putting her in full control of her HOH week. Jessica has made it clear that she wants Jack gone this week, and most of her alliance (Cliff’s Angels) seems to be in agreement. Since Jessica is going to keep her nominations the same, Cliff Hogg will be voting to send home Jack, and Nicole Anthony is expected to follow suit as well. Since Kathryn is in the four-person alliance with them, she should vote out Jack, but has shown signs of wanting to get rid of Michie.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Holly Allen will vote out Jack as well since she is in a showmance with Michie. That would likely split the vote for the week, meaning Jessica will be the tiebreaker and will send Jack home. For now, Nick appears to be the wild card but is leaning towards wanting to keep Jack. If he changes his mind, and votes to evict Jack, then the vote would be 5-3, preventing Jess from having to make the tie-breaker decision.

There is still plenty of time for the house to figure out who is going home, and anything can change by the minute.

Loading...

Big Brother Daily also reported that the POV competition was full of punishments and rewards. Nick walked away with $5,000, while Kathryn nabbed a trip to Hawaii. Tommy admitted to having a punishment, but it isn’t clear what that is at this time. Discussions on the live feeds suggested there were multiple punishments, but Jack and Michie did not mention obtaining their own.

The POV meeting is expected to play out Sunday or Monday night when Jessica will make it known that she is keeping her nominations the same.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights on CBS.