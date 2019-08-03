Ariana Grande Doppelganger, Jami Alix, Opens Shirt & Exposes Black Bra On Instagram

Ariana Grande doppelganger, Jami Alix, turned the heads of her 127,000 Instagram followers this week when she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself with her shirt flung wide open to expose her black luxury boutique bra.

The celebrity lookalike and coming fashion blogger took to Instagram on Thursday with a sponsored post for a bra company. The racy snapshot featured Jami posed in the middle of the road wearing a button-down blouse that she had left completely unbuttoned. Her arms were crossed over her head giving her fans a full-frontal view of her perky chest, sun kissed skin, and lean toned abs.

Posted roughly 48 hours ago, the sexy snap seems to have been a huge hit with the bloggers following as it amassed over 3,800 likes and several dozen comments.

The social media influencer’s photo had a very commercial catalog feel as she proudly displayed her small physique in a distinct soft light filter. The fashionista wore a unique pair of vintage inspired loose waist jean that hit just below her belly button and showcased her trim figure.

She paired the distressed denim with a crisp white button down that she left completely unbuttoned and opened wide to expose her chest and torso. The open shirt revealed a silky, full coverage black bra beneath that flattered the young blogger’s tiny frame beautifully. The bra’s slight plunge neckline drew the viewer’s eye upward toward Alix’s shapely shoulder area and stunning sunlight bathed face.

The young influencer posed with her face pointed up into the sunlight with eyes closed as if basking in the warmth of the day. She paired her outfit with a few simple, thin gold necklaces and several gold bangle bracelets.

Fans of the blogger showered the post in adoration and praise. Some of her followers complimented Jami on her fashion sense. Others wanted to know where the bra came from. Still, not everyone was amused by the sexy snap. One viewer suggested that celebrity doppelganger posts were becoming more than a little cliche.

“So many ariana grande wannabes. like d*** go act out someone else,” the Instagram user complained.

Jami’s fashion blog and social media presence has been growing rapidly over the last few years. Most speculate the growth can be contributed to the social media influencer’s uncanny resemblance to pop diva Ariana Grande.

In addition to her ever growing Instagram following, the 25-year-old influencer runs a fashion/travel blog and YouTube channel with her friend Lexi Mars.