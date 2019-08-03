Lindsay Lohan’s Bikini Ocean Shower Straight-Up Horrifies Instagram

Lindsay Lohan has caused a stir. The Mean Girls actress took to Instagram earlier today for an update straight from the ocean.

Lindsay’s video showed her sitting at the edge of a boat with the sea’s blue waters in full view. The 33-year-old was enjoying an alfresco shower with a male washing her famous red locks. The footage sent fans somewhat of a salon situation with the hand-held shower and visible shampooing, although the update itself doubled up as a display of the star’s bikini-ready body. Lindsay was clad in an eye-catching two-piece in blues and reds, with the camera taking in her flat stomach and feminine cleavage.

Relaxed as Lindsay may have appeared with her closed eyes, her fans appear less-so. They’ve been taking to the post’s comments section with environmental concerns – many viewers to the footage seemed genuinely worried.

“That wildlife in that area gone all be dead, that’s an ecological disaster,” one user wrote with over 252 users agreeing.

Another popular reply came in French: this user wrote that “shampoo in the ocean” is not great, before pointing out “all the chemical products” contained in hair care products.

“You know you’re polluting the water right?” another wrote.

“Do you really not know how bad that is for the ocean’s sea life??” another asked.

Many other comments came in slamming the star, with users appearing somewhat horrified by what they were seeing. The actress had mentioned hair care products in her caption.

Negative as many of the responses to Lindsay’s video were, not all seemed out to give the star a hard time. The update itself also proved popular overall, racking up over 460,000 views and over 82,000 likes in the space of three hours.

Lindsay has been making headlines of late. The actress is set to become a judge on Australia’s edition of The Masked Singer – Lindsay announced her upcoming role via social media using an Australian accent. Lindsay’s updates, in general, have proven a talking point of late. Towards the end of July, Lindsay went fairly risqué on her Instagram by posing on a bed with a dress that appeared to be working its way off her. The update made The Daily Mail‘s headlines.

Fans of Lindsay are likely glad that the star recently took to Instagram with a throwback picture. Given that Lindsay’s career saw her rise to fame young with her particularly famous The Parent Trap role, this star’s fanbase seems to have a penchant for seeing Lindsay back in the day. The star’s recent Instagram update wasn’t a child one, but it did show her much younger.