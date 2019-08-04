Rita Ora Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Neon Pink Bikini

British bombshell Rita Ora had her Instagram followers drooling today with a sexy triple update that showcased her incredible body in a hot pink bikini.

In the first shot, Ora posed facing the camera with her whole physique on display. She rocked a tiny pink bikini that could barely contain her curves and showed off a lot of cleavage. Both the top and bottoms had a ruffle detail that added a bit of playfulness to the look, and the simple style showcased her toned physique.

Ora opted to add a few accessories to put her own twist on the look. She rocked a pair of angular sunglasses that added a bit of edge to the otherwise sweet look, a pair of earrings, and layered several necklaces for a true style statement. The beach Ora was on had mulch on the ground rather than crisp white sand, but the water lapped at the shore and made it seem like a peaceful spot.

In the second shot, Ora posed a lot further from the camera, with her back to the lens. Fans were treated to a view of her swimsuit from behind and learned that the pink bottoms were a thong style. Ora’s buns were on full display, and the bright pink hue of the suit popped against the background. Ora was further down the shore, facing a rock formation with some stunning details.

As if that weren’t enough, Ora also included a third snap in which she faced the camera, although from further away. She leaned one hand against the rock nearby and took up a sassy stance that flaunted her voluptuous figure.

Ora’s followers absolutely loved the triple update, and the shots received over 326,000 likes within just four hours. Her followers couldn’t seem to get enough of the sizzling British bombshell in her bold bikini.

“Too much hot for this planet,” one fan commented.

“The most beautiful human being,” another added.

Ora’s pink bikini shot comes just a few days after she shared another sexy triple update of herself in swimwear. Three days ago, she shared a few shots of herself in a striped one-piece swimsuit with her hair damp and slicked back. In the first shot of that series, Ora showed off her sassy side by flipping a middle finger at the camera.

Fans will have to make sure they’re following Ora on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss a single bikini post where she showcases her incredible physique.