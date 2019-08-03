Ayesha Curry & Stephen Curry Stun In New Snapshot: ‘Love Of My Life’

Cute couple alert!

Throughout their relationship, Ayesha and Stephen Curry have made their love no secret, regularly sharing photos and videos of one another on social media to express their love for one another. The couple have three children together but they also make sure to keep the romance alive and let their fans know it. Fresh off the heels of their anniversary, Ayesha and Steph are still sharing the love for one another, this time in a post on Ayesha’s account.

It appears as though Steph is the mastermind behind the photo, putting his hand in front of him and snapping the shot. The NBA star flashes his signature smile to the camera, sporting some scruff on his face while donning a white undershirt and purple colored blazer. Ayesha looks just as beautiful as ever, wearing her short, dark tresses down and curled as well as a face full of makeup complete with blush, mascara, and purple lipstick to compliment her husband’s suit.

The cook accessorizes her look with a dainty necklace and rocks a black striped shirt to complete the look. In the caption of the photo, Ayesha gushes over the “love of” her life and since the post went live on her account, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 239,000 likes in addition to 1,500-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over how cute the pair are while countless others let Ayesha know she’s beautiful.

“That lip color is SO pretty on you! Beautiful couple,” one follower commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“The love you have for each other just shines in this picture,” another social media user raved.

“First Couple! They exude the quote, “it’s nice to be important but it’s important to be nice”. Love their whole family,” another chimed in with a red-heart emoji.

Recently, The Inqusiitr shared that the couple both beamed over one another on social media in honor of their anniversary. In the caption of the image on Ayesha’s post, she had nothing but amazing things to say about her man.

“My baby, my love, my life. What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day. Each day with you is the ultimate blessing.”

She continued on by saying that life with Steph is pure “bliss” and noted that they have become stronger through all of their ups and downs. It definitely seems as though the Currys are one of the most adorable pairs on social media.