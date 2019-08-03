Ashanti Bursts Out Of Stunning Printed Bikini, Flaunts Voluptuous Figure

R&B superstar Ashanti recently went to Barbados to attend Soca Universe, a concert where she performed with several other artists. Ashanti shared a few shots of herself on stage, having an absolute blast and showing off her voluptuous physique in a gorgeous bodysuit paired with fishnet stockings.

Ashanti seems to be finding enough time to relax on her trip as well, as the day after she shared the stage shots with her followers on Instagram, she posted a sizzling shot of herself in skimpy swimwear.

Ashanti has been sharing plenty of swimsuit shots lately, as she’s been promoting her new collaboration line, Ashanti x Pretty Little Thing. The singer created a collection filled with super bold looks that bring a major style statement to the beach. From neon shades to loud patterns to unique cover-ups like chaps, Ashanti wants anyone who rocks her pieces to stand out on the beach.

In order to tempt her fans to buy the pieces, Ashanti has been rocking several of the looks from her collection on Instagram. She shared a sizzling shot of herself strutting her stuff down an expanse of grass in a pair of strappy sandals.

In the shot, Ashanti rocked a peacock print one-piece that left little to the imagination. The sides of the suit were cut high and stretched way over her hips, leaving her ample curves on display. The top portion of the suit could barely contain her curves, and a bright pink string of fabric criss-crossed across her toned stomach.

The suit also had some type of cape component that blew behind her in the wind, giving the whole look a majorly magical vibe.

In the background of the shot, a palm tree was visible, as well as a glimpse of the crystal clear ocean and white sandy beaches. Ashanti accessorized with a simple pendant necklace, some stud earrings, a pair of sunglasses and a colorful head band to keep her hair out of her eyes.

Her followers absolutely loved the seductive shot, and the snap received over 79,500 likes within just one hour.

One fan commented on her curvy body, and said “thicker than Snicker.”

Another fan simply stated “Ashanti is goals.”

Several of her fans simply left a string of emoji, such as flame emoji, to express how smoking hot they thought Ashanti looked in the shot.

Just moments after posting her initial shot, Ashanti shared another snap of herself in the same bikini — this time, minus the cape. She sat on the side of a pool in the swimsuit and had one leg extended while she turned her face towards the sun in bliss.

Ashanti hasn’t specified how long she’ll be in Barbados, so fans will have to stay tuned to see if she shares any more sizzling selfies.