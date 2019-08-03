’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Rebecca Parrot Opens Up About Past Loves And Relationship With Zied Hakimi

One of the stars of TLC’s returning series, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, is opening up about past and current relationships ahead of the show’s Season 3 premiere, according to a report from PEOPLE.

Rebecca Parrot, a 47-year-old woman with three kids and as many failed marriages, met and fell in love with 26-year-old Tunisia native, Zied Hakimi, after finding him on Facebook. Now, she’s hoping to marry him despite the warnings issued by her friends and family members. Parrot’s friends and family are worried about the reality star because this isn’t the first time she has been in this situation. Parrot previously met a Moroccan man and brought him to the United States via the K-1 visa process. Parrot’s marriage to her Moroccan groom didn’t last very long, but she says she’s learned a few lessons along the way.

“Zied’s young, but this guy was a little bit younger,” she explained about her ex. “I kind of knew that I was probably making a mistake doing this, but I still tried really hard. When I brought him over here, he instantly just became a different person. He was a very bad person.”

The mother-of-three said her interactions with the man weren’t romantic in the beginning. She said he told her, he reached out to her for research purposes and asked if she’d be interested in helping him learn better English. Parrot obliged, and the pair developed a romantic relationship.

After moving into her home in Canton, Georgia, Parrot said she began noticing strange behavior, including her ex becoming attached to his phone and adding password protection.

Parrot, who works as a private investigator, made the decision to put a GPS tracker on her then-husband’s car. She later tracked him to a restaurant, where she watched him meet up with a younger woman. However, despite the experience with her ex, Parrot is still open to love and says her current relationship is different.

“He’s completely different. With my ex, I was very skeptical and very on edge,” she said. “It was never ‘Oh my god, you’re the love of my life.’ The only reason that I am taking the opportunity to do this and go through that potential heartbreak again is because I legitimately feel a connection.”

During their time on the show, Parrot will reveal a huge secret to her new beau, which could possibly threaten their relationship.

As for the other couples appearing on the show this season, fan-favorite Darcey Silva will be returning to the franchise with her new British beau, Tom Brooks, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Silva and Brooks connected online and were friends for several years before their friendship blossomed into something more. After a tumultuous relationship with Jesse Meester, Silva said she needed a friend and Brooks became her “rock” during that time.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will air tomorrow, Sunday, August 4.