Sophie Turner & Priyanka Chopra Sizzle In Swimwear In Scorching Hot Miami

Hottest sisters-in-law ever?

It’s no secret that Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra have become incredibly close after they both married members of the famous Jonas brothers family. Currently, the two ladies are in Miami where they appear to be having a blast with one another. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the two leading ladies strutting their stuff in the sexiest of swimsuits during their beachside getaway.

For her part, Turner appears to be makeup-free in most of the photos, wearing nothing but a smile on her face. The Game of Thrones actress wears her short blonde locks up in a high bun and accessorizes the look with a chunky gold chained necklace. The blonde-haired beauty’s body is on full display in the image as she dons a skimpy green bikini that features a triangle top and barely-there bottoms. Turner was also photographed holding up an adorable Golden Retriever pup, just one week after losing her beloved dog Waldo in a freak accident.

Nick Jonas’ wife, Priyanka, looked just as sexy as her sister-in-law as she also appeared to go makeup-free for the outing, wearing her dark tresses in a high bun and covering the majority of her face in a pair of black, oversized sunglasses. The Quantico star’s stunning figure can be seen as she dons a dark purple one piece that showcases her beautiful stems and a decent amount of cleavage.

Sophie Turner Vacations with Priyanka Chopra and a Brand New Puppy https://t.co/0mbgiK6unA — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) August 3, 2019

The ladies and their men — Nick and Joe Jonas — all received a warm welcome at the airport in Miami, where the Jonas Brothers are slated to begin their highly-anticipated tour this coming Wednesday. And while the Jonas family has grown by two beautiful ladies in the past year, The Inquisitr recently shared that Nick and Priyanka are not looking to put pressure on themselves to start a family of their own.

Loading...

A source close to the pair dished that while the couple definitely wants to start a family sometime in the future, it’s just not something that is a priority for them right now. Currently, Nick and Priyanka are enjoying being married and they have been very busy with traveling and working. But the source says when the time comes for them to have kiddos of their own, it will definitely be a “blessing.” In the past, Nick has chatted about his desire to have children.

“I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday,” he said.

Chopra echoed his sentiments, saying that she also wants to create a “legacy” of her own. How sweet!