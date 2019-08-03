Sofia Vergara Puts On Busty Display In Gorgeous White Dress

Sofia Vergara’s most recent Instagram post is hot, hot, hot.

As fans know, the actress is also the mastermind behind her Sofia Jeans line, which is set to drop at the end of next year. Sofia regularly takes to social media to share photos and videos of upcoming projects as well as behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life and fans cannot get enough. In her most recent Instagram share, Vergara looks spectacular during a meeting for her new denim line.

In the photo, Vergara holds up a beautiful pink skirt from her line that has a purple and green flower pattern on it. The mother-of-one wears a surprised look on her face while looking at a pal, who is holding up a white top for the line. The Modern Family star does not mention if the dress that she is wearing is from her upcoming collection but one thing is for sure — she looks nothing short of stunning in the sexy ensemble.

The all-white number drapes perfectly off of Vergara’s shoulders, showcasing her toned arms while she puts on a busty display in the sweetheart top. The dress cinches at the waist before it flares out on the bottom, hitting just above her ankles. The Colombian-born beauty completes her look with a pair of strappy white sandals and while her body and outfit look on point, so does her face.

The 47-year-old wears her long, brunette tresses down and slightly curled along with a face full of makeup that is complete with eyeliner, blush, mascara, and gloss. The photo is earning the actress rave reviews already with over 79,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. While many fans commented on the post to let Vergara know that they wanted to purchase an item from the line, countless others couldn’t help but chime in on her beauty.

“Hope that white dress is part of the collection! will it be in different colors?,” one follower asked.

“She looks like a DOLL!! COLOMBIAN BEAUTY 100%,” another Instagram user raved.

“I need that dress and I’ll take the body for the dress too..,” one more commented.

In recent weeks, Sofia has been flooring fans with her fashion in a number of beautiful social media shares. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner also showed off her flawless figure in a cute tight white tank top as well as a pair of jeans that are so form-fitting, they almost appear to be painted on. This photo is just more proof that Vergara looks good in just about anything that she puts on.