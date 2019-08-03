Yazmin Oukellou Exposes Some Serious Skin In Barely-There Bikini

The 'TOWIE' star sent her Instagram followers into a frenzy with her latest sexy snapshot.

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou commanded the attention of her Instagram followers on Thursday when she posted a sensual summery snap of herself rocking a yellow bikini on a recent trip to Marrakesh, Morocco.

The photo features Yazmin posing in her barely-there swimsuit in front of a high, dark brown wooden fence while leaning against what appears to be the rear end of a colorful stone elephant statue.

Yazmin showed off her flawless suntanned skin in a vibrant sunshine yellow bikini. The two-piece swimsuit featured a demi-cup width bandeau style top that had some flattering ruching along the cups and a structured deep v-plunge in the center of the chest. It appeared to have a push-up style structure as it lifted her assets into a high and perky positioning.

The bottom part of the reality starlet’s suit was an undersized high-cut, low slung bikini brief with thin hip bands that cut high over her hip bones showing off her waxed bikini area while drawing attention to her toned abdomen.

Oukhellou posed with one arm on the rear of the statue and bending one knee out in front of her body. In the photo, she wore her long auburn hair styled in a ponytail, pulled back away from her face. Her face featured a warm, dewy glow, pink cheek and a glossy lip.

The post has gathered over just over 5,300 likes. While most fans were super supportive and quick to leave the typical adoring collection of heart and fire emojis, not everyone appeared to be impressed by the photo.

One user seemed to think the image was heavily photoshopped and was quick to call the brunette bombshell out.

“I’m surprised that no one has noticed how much photo editing was done to this pic. her body is half shaded but oh look, her face has perfect *and different* lighting than the rest of her whole body,” the Instagram user penned.

Known to respond to comments on her Instagram posts from time to time, the TV personality has not clapped back at being called out regarding the authenticity of her photo.

The photo in question does cast Oukhellou’s body largely in shadow while showing the sunshine coming in from her right side. Despite the mix of shadow and sunshine on her body, her face – which is pointed toward the shadowed area – is illuminated in perfect light and has a mismatch complexion compared to the rest of her body.

The photo has received several dozen other comments over the last few days. Most were more interested in complementing the star’s suit or asking about her recently broken relationship. Some even wanted to know why her James Lock split from such a breathtaking beauty.