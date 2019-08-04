Nancy O’Dell Leaves ‘Entertainment Tonight’ After Co-Hosting The Show Business News Program For 9 Years

Nancy O’Dell has stepped down from her role as co-host with Kevin Frazier on Entertainment Tonight (ET). The veteran broadcaster has been with the entertainment news show for the past nine years, the last five years reporting with Kevin — or, as she calls him, KFray.

Her last day was August 2.

At the end of her final ET shift, she prefaced her departure on air by talking about her work history and other matters. And, like the consummate broadcaster she is, Nancy also included the entire transcript of her final words said on Entertainment Tonight in an Instagram post.

She began by telling her audiences in both places that she is “excited” about her next chapter. Nancy called herself a “small-town, grateful girl from Myrtle Beach, S.C.”

She then thanked a number of colleagues, including her predecessor as well as her current television partner. The 55-year-old talent also reminded everyone that she had put in nearly a quarter of a century doing what she has done daily on ET and, before that, Access Hollywood.

As she signed off, Nancy gave a hint about what’s next for this ambitious person.

“I’ll be back and it won’t be long. I’m going to enjoy some time off with the most wonderful gal in my life, my daughter, because they grow up way too fast. She is always my priority and then I’ll focus on my new project.”

On her site’s bio, Nancy stated on nancyodell.com that, as “co-host [for ET], the most watched entertainment news program in the world,” she was able to grab exclusive interviews with everyone from Barack and Michelle Obama to Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Robert Pattinson, to name just a sampling.

The venerable anchor also admitted that Friday was an “emotional day” for other reasons than leaving ET, as expressed on Instagram. She mentioned that not only did she say goodbye to her television family but she also said goodbye to her friend and agent, John Ferriter, having attended his memorial that same day.

Nancy explained on the social media network that John was responsible for helping her get the ET job.

“….[John] passed away just a week ago. Shortly before his passing, he told me life is too short, do what makes you happy, you’re creating your own best life. I think I’ve heard Oprah say that too — two smart people — but I’m proud to have this show as part of my story.”

After that, she noted that her “last sign off” was for John Ferriter as well as “for all the viewers whom [she has] an unbreakable bond with [because of her] daily chance to talk all things entertainment.”

Nancy O’Dell said it best when she promised that her “unbreakable” bond “will never change. So, it’s not goodbye, but rather just turning the page to the next chapter.

Stay tuned for that next chapter as this popular broadcaster continues to pursue her very best life.