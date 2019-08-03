Elizabeth Hurley Flashes Tiny Thong Through Sheer Beach Tunic On Instagram

Elizabeth Hurley is once again flaunting her age-defying figure on social media, and her fans are absolutely entranced with her dazzling look. On Saturday, the 54-year-old stunner showed off her enviable bikini body in a saucy pic and drove her following wild in the process.

Posted on the Instagram page of her eponymous swimwear label, the new pic showed Elizabeth rocking an elegant beach tunic from her own collection. Crafted out of diaphanous white silk, the delicate beach item left very little to the imagination, teasing Elizabeth’s sculpted frame through the thin layer of sheer tulle. To make matters even more sweltering, the gorgeous actress flashed her underwear through the gauzy garment, adding extra spice to the already sizzling shot.

As per usual, Elizabeth looked nothing short of spectacular in the revealing outfit. Snapped against a sumptuously sculptural wooden backdrop, the ravishing British actress and model cut a very chic figure in the fashionable beach tunic. Boasting a tasteful scalloped V-neck, one not too low-cut as to become lewd but plunging enough to show a bit of skin, the stylish piece framed her decolletage, luring the gaze toward her shapely chest. The same scalloped hems adorned the tunic’s short sleeves, giving the outfit an air of harmonious symmetry.

A lavish, beautifully ornate embroidery adorned the neckline, drawing even further attention to Elizabeth’s bust. Stretching downward to the waist, the eye-catching detailing drew feminine, swirling patterns on the see-through fabric.

Cinched just below the waist with a thin matching string, the chiffon tunic accentuated Elizabeth’s taut waistline. Likewise, her chiseled hips and trim thighs were also on display, teased through the gossamer garment.

Showing an impeccable sense of style, The Royals star paired the sophisticated beach tunic with a white bikini, also from the Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection. Featuring a revealing triangle top and a minuscule string bottom, the trendy two-piece was amply showcased through the translucent tunic.

The tiny bikini bottom was particularly noticeable through the thigh-skimming outfit, calling attention to Elizabeth’s fit lower body. Meanwhile, the top was largely covered by the opulent brocade, much of its design being concealed underneath the intricate embroidered pattern.

In classic Elizabeth Hurley style, the Bedazzled actress paid close attention to her glam and hairstyle as she modeled the head-turning beach ensemble. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel sported her trademark look, highlighting her gorgeous features with dramatic, dark eyeshadow and glossy pink lipstick. Her honey-colored tresses flowed freely down her back and over her shoulders, framing her beautiful face.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the new photo comes just two days after Elizabeth wowed fans by stripping down to a similarly-looking string bikini and posing for a sultry, sun-kissed snap.

As expected, the latest pic stirred quite a lot of excitement on Instagram, earning Elizabeth some viral attention and a generous amount of praise from her adoring fans. Plenty of her followers were rendered speechless by the steamy photo and left with no choice but to express their admiration via a colorful array of emoji. Those who did manage to string a few words together couldn’t stop gushing over Elizabeth’s ageless beauty.

“Breath taking [sic],” wrote one person, adding a heart-eyes emoji and a blowing-kiss emoji for emphasis.

“Just beautiful Elizabeth,” penned a second Instagram user.

“My muse,” quipped a third fan, charmed with Elizabeth’s head-turning look.

“So beautiful and sexy as always,” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

Fans who want to keep up with Elizabeth’s life and see more of her scorching bikini shots can follow the British actress on Instagram.