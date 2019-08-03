Kourtney Kardashian Trolled In Braless & Barely-There Paparazzi Pics

Kourtney Kardashian is getting a hard time.

Photos of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star enjoying her Portofino, Italy vacation were obtained earlier today by The Daily Mail. The 40-year-old was photographed in a downtown setting as she made her way through streets, with images also showing the star enjoying an alfresco meal.

Responses filling the newspaper’s comments section have been less about the setting and more about Kourtney super-revealing look. Kourtney’s strappy, cut-out, and barely-there dress was flaunting her enviable frame to the max, although a riskily-short finish was nearing a wardrobe malfunction. Likewise brave was the braless scenario being rocked, although this body-positive and super-fit star generally doesn’t need to worry in that department.

Slammed as Kourtney will sometimes find herself, it looks like today is seeing this mother of three trolled. Hurtful remarks came in by the masses, with many suggesting that Kourtney has gained weight.

“She has put on weight on her short legs!” was the most upvoted comment with over 490 users agreeing.

A comment trolling the star’s wardrobe with suggestions that she’d “tucked” her clothing into her underwear likewise proved popular, racking up over 380 upvotes.

“She’s very short, and the weight gain is very obvious,” another user wrote with upwards of 300 users in agreement.

Countless other users took to the newspaper’s comments section with jabs. The star’s height was made fun of, although weight and wardrobe-centric remarks appeared to be taking center stage. One fan likened Kourtney’s look to a post-bathroom situation. The stunner was also told that she “just doesn’t have it.”

Kourtney Kardashian unairbrushed! Mom of three enjoys bikini fun in candid snaps from luxury yacht cruise with her kids off the coast of Corsica https://t.co/sJ3N8hfltZ — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 27, 2019

Fans would likely argue that Kourtney looks sensational these days. Media outlets were overflowing with bikini snaps of Kourtney for the entirety of last week as she vacationed in Corsica, France. As The Inquisitr reported on July 27, swimwear photos of Kourtney had fans ranking her as the best-looking of her famous sisters.

When it comes to online trolls, the Kardashian-Jenners more than have their fill. These sisters will face backlash on a daily basis, although they mostly seem to handle it well.

Fortunately for Kourtney, not all comments left to today’s report were negative.

“LOVE her sunglasses! Finally……a good pair on her. The dress is cute too. Kourtney is by far the most naturally pretty of all the Kardashian/Jenner girls,” one fan wrote.

Unfortunately, though, their comment received few upvotes.

Kourtney receives more supportive feedback over on her Instagram, where 80.6 million followers eagerly await the star's updates.