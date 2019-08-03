Kevin Spacey Reads Poem In Bizarre First Public Appearance Since Sex Assault Allegations

Spacey was invited to the event to recite the poem “The Boxer” by Italian poet Gabriele Tinti.

In a bizarre public appearance, actor Kevin Spacey read a poem about a broken-down boxer at a museum in Rome on Friday.

The two-time Oscar winner was bright-faced in a red ochre suit as he stood next to a bronze statue of a boxer at the Palazzo Massimo alle Terme museum. Spacey was invited to the event to recite the poem “The Boxer” by Italian poet Gabriele Tinti.

“The more you’re wounded the greater you are,” read Spacey from the poem. “They used me for their entertainment, fed on shoddy stuff.”

Tinti’s poem is about a fighter left bleeding at ringside, cast aside despite his previous wins. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Tinti said that the poem was not inspired by the state of Spacey’s career, but was inspired by the Boxer at Rest statue.

“I chose Kevin Spacey because he is the best actor in the world,” said Tinti, when asked how he made his decision to hire the actor.

Tinti said that he contacted Spacey and presented the project to him. “He immediately appreciated the courage and special nature of my proposal.” The artist’s poem is part of a series inspired by famous statues.

What a wonderful night! Everyone was so happy to celebrate art, it was an honor to have Kevin Spacey reading my poems, Rome loves you! A picture is worth a thousand words 😉 #theboxer #kevinspacey #art pic.twitter.com/P5p3mQKMFU — gabriele tinti (@gabrieletinti) August 3, 2019

The event was open to the public. Tourists along with the event’s invited attendees gathered to watch the performance and meet Spacey.

According to Deadline, the actor is said to have invited media to witness the performance.

Yesterday I was so lucky to meet one of my favourite american actor, and attend his performance between the statues and columns of Palazzo Massimo in Rome.

I send @KevinSpacey my best wishes for a new beginning after two years of silence.#kevinspacey #theboxer #palazzomassimo pic.twitter.com/acHnilwAiR — Andrea Donini (@donztwitts) August 3, 2019

The Oscar-winning actor’s career collapsed in November 2017 following several allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped a case last month in which Spacey was accused of groping a man at a bar in 2016, according to Vanity Fair.

Actor Anthony Rapp has accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance at him when Rapp was 14, according to BuzzFeed.

Rapp said Spacey picked him up, put him on his bed and “was trying to get with me sexually” in 1986. Spacey was 26 at the time.

Loading...

In December 2018, Spacey posted a controversial video to his Twitter account speaking directly to the camera as his House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

Let Me Be Frank https://t.co/OzVGsX6Xbz — Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) December 24, 2018

Spacey, who was artistic director at London’s The Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015, has also faced accusations of sexual misconduct in the UK.

In total, the actor faces six allegations of sexual assault in the UK and was voluntarily interviewed by London detectives in May, though he was not arrested.

Spacey has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, according to Vanity Fair.