Gorgeous UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Goes Topless And Flaunts Dripping Wet Body In New Snap

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste, who is famous on social media for posting her hot snaps every week, recently took to her page and instantly titillated everyone with generous show of skin.

In her latest share, the 33-year-old model could be seen wearing nothing except for a pair of black string bikini bottoms, that left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. The stunner struck a side pose while standing partially submerged in seawater. She seductively left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera. To spice things up, Arianny posed while her body and hair was still dripping wet from swimming — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

Even though the model censored her breasts with the help of her hands to stay in line with Instagram’s policy on nudity, she flashed major sideboob and also showed off her pert booty to tease her fans.

According to the geotag, the hottie is currently in Athens, Greece, while in the caption, she informed her fans that she is enjoying summer time to the max.

As of this writing, and within three hours of going live, the racy snapshot has accrued more than 26,000 likes in addition to about 330 comments. As usual, fans poured their hearts out in the comments section to praise the model for her sexiness and beauty.

Apart from her regular followers, many of Arianny’s fellow models also liked the post to show support and appreciation. These, among others, included Joy Corrigan, Britanny Palmer and UFC girl Red Dela Cruz.

“Ten out of ten,” Joy Corrigan rated Arianny’s picture. “I knew mermaids were real,” another one wrote. While a third fan, who seemed to be very impressed with the model’s body, wrote that he would like to get the picture printed on his t-shirt. Other fans called her “bronzed goddess,” “too beautiful,” “super sexy,” and “pure perfection.”

While most of the comments were positive, one person wrote that Arianny needed butt implants more than a boob job. Although the model didn’t respond, some of her fans came for her support and bashed the commentator, reminding him that it’s none of his business to decide what a woman should or shouldn’t do with her body.

According to an interview with Maxim magazine, the Octagon girl — who has been featured on the cover of the hot magazine twice — started her MMA career in 2006. She also said the following regarding her experience in the field.