President Donald Trump Pledges ‘Total Support’ In Tweet After El Paso, Texas Mass Shooting

The president told Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that he was ready to offer federal government assistance in the aftermath of the shooting.

On the heels of a deadly mass shooting incident in El Paso, Texas Saturday that ended in dozens of innocent shoppers killed or wounded by gunfire, President Donald Trump offered his support on Twitter.

In the tweet, Trump indicated that he’d spoken to Gov. Greg Abbott about the developing situation and offered prayers for those affected by the tragic incident.

“Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!” Trump tweeted.

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

According to The Hill, Trump spoke with the Texas governor and offered, “total support of [the] Federal Government.”

Vice President Mike Pence also used Twitter to weigh in on the incident, thanking law enforcement and first responders for their fast response to the deadly scene.

“Saddened by the loss of so many innocent lives in El Paso, TX. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community. Grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders,” Pence wrote.

Saddened by the loss of so many innocent lives in El Paso, TX. Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire community. Grateful for the courageous efforts and swift action by federal law enforcement and local first responders. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 3, 2019

The Washington Examiner reported that a law enforcement source told them they had taken in a 21-year-old named Patrick Crusius, a native of Dallas, Texas who is believed to be the shooter.

An image of Crusius was reportedly taken by a Walmart surveillance camera and was tweeted by several major media outlets. The photo appears to be that of Crusius holding an assault rifle and donning ear protection as he entered the store.

A law enforcement official in El Paso tells me the Walmart shooter opened fire outside before walking in the store. “He shot and killed locals that were fundraising outside the Walmart selling water. Children and adults.” pic.twitter.com/ns0pyssIhk — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) August 3, 2019

Loading...

Crusius allegedly shot at several adults and children who were working a fundraiser booth outside of the store, indicating that the shooter began his deadly rampage before walking into the store.

NBC reported that “at least” 18 were dead as a result of the incident, with more being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Initial reports indicated that there was a possibility of several shooters at the scene, though law enforcement hadn’t confirmed that. NBC later reported that another person, in addition to Crusius, was taken into custody. Their role in the shooting wasn’t clear at the time of the report.

Gov. Abbott said in a statement that he was on his way to El Paso and offered prayers and support in a statement.

“While no words can provide the solace needed for those impacted by this event, I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in offering our prayers for the victims and their families,” Abbott said.