Khloe Kardashian Shines In Stunning New Instagram Photo

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In New Photo After Lamar Odom Reveals New Girlfriend

Khloe Kardashian is showing off her famous frame on social media after her former husband, Lamar Odom, announced that he had a brand new girlfriend.

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself in full glam. In the photo, the TV personality is seen sitting in a white, fluffy chair as she crosses her legs.

Khloe rocks a pair of skin-tight jeans with a hole in the knee, which flaunts her lean legs. She adds a light pink shirt that flaunts her ample cleavage and wears an oversize darker pink jacket over top.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dons a full face of makeup for the picture, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

Khloe adds pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow, and a dark berry color on her lips, and pink eye shadow to complete her glam look.

Kardashian looks away from the camera in the photo, and accessorizes with a dainty chain around her neck. She also rocks light pink polish on her long fingernails.

In the background of the photo, Khloe’s fireplace complete with pink and white photos can be seen. Some green foliage can also be spotted outside of the window.

Khloe Kardashian posted the photo just a day after her former husband, Lamar Odom, revealed that he was in a brand new relationship.

Us Weekly reports that Lamar Odom and his new woman, Sabrina Parr, were seen kissing in Atlanta this week.

Loading...

On Instagram, Odom posted about his love for his girlfriend, and some fans took it as a diss towards Khloe. Lamar later spoke out, revealing that he has nothing but respect for Kardashian.

“Im [sic] a bit disappointed to read that people are using my words to enforce their own perceptions and assumptions pointing towards things that just are not MY TRUTH OR REALITY. This post isn’t against anyone including my ex wife that I still respect deeply,” Lamar said.

“I am just PRO love. Can I do that without people feeling offended? Why does that make you mad? Our black women have been held down for centuries! I am now deciding to send them and my NEW WOMAN a lot of love,” Odom added.

Fans cans see more of both Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom’s daily lives by following the former couple on their social media accounts.