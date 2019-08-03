‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Crawls Back To Sally

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that it won’t take long before Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) crawls back to Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). In fact, Sally had warned him that one day he would realize that she was the one that got away. Is it too late for “Wally” to reunite?

Wyatt gave up a year-long relationship with Sally for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). At the time, he could not get past the fact that Sally knew that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) wanted to break up his brother’s marriage and did not tell him about it. He felt that Sally had been disloyal to him and he could not forgive her for that.

In the meantime, he conveniently chose to ignore that he had also been disloyal to Sally. B&B fans know that he and Flo had shared a few stolen kisses while he was still in a relationship with Sally. However, he seemed to justify his actions because he and Flo were high school sweethearts who never had the chance to see where their relationship would go. So, when he found out about Sally’s lie of omission, he dumped her and jumped at the chance to get back together with Flo.

However, when he broke up with Sally, she warned him that nobody is perfect. She seemed to imply that not even Flo would live up to his expectations. Of course, Sally was right. Now that Wyatt knows Flo’s part in duping Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) into believing that their child was dead, he wants nothing to do with her. According to The Inquisitr, Flo will desperately try to save her relationship with Wyatt. But, he wants nothing to do with someone who is capable of such cruelty.

It won’t be long before Wyatt seeks out Sally, per She Knows Soaps. He will seek out his ex-girlfriend and get a few things off his chest. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will open up to Sally and tell her about Flo’s deceit. He trusted Flo and thought that she was a good person but she proved him to be a bad judge of character. Wyatt will also apologize to the redhead. He did not even give her a chance to explain herself before jumping into a relationship with Flo. Will Sally forgive Wyatt, or will she think that it’s a little too late?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.