’90 Day Fiancé’: Chantel Everett Says She Was Shocked By Pedro Jimeno’s Sexy Dance With Other Woman

During Season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, viewers watched as Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno struggled to keep their relationship on track after Jimeno returned home to the Dominican Republic. There he crossed the line with another woman, according to a report from People.

While on vacation without his wife, Jimeno tried to forget about his marital woes and his pesky in-laws by spending time with his friends and family. During an episode of the show, Jimeno met up with a group of old friends, including a woman from his past who had been harboring romantic feelings for him.

As the night progressed, Jimeno’s friends encouraged him to take off his wedding ring and drop it into a glass of liquor, before attempting to “drink away” his troubles. Jimeno was also seen getting a provocative lap dance from the woman, as his friends cheered and his sister filmed the entire thing, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Later in the season, Everett made the decision to crash her husband’s solo trip and showed up in the Dominican Republic. While there, Everett was informed of her husband’s actions by his sister, who has been set on persuading her brother to break things off with Everett.

When the season ended, Everett said she was horrified by the footage she was shown of her husband with his female friend at the reunion show.

“I didn’t have a proper reaction in the Dominican Republic [because I didn’t know] about the severity of it,” she told People. “At first, I thought it was just a two-second dance, but this is a girl who wants a relationship with him that he’s seen on multiple occasions.”

Jimeno was quick to accept responsibility for his actions, and chimed in to acknowledge that he “passed the line.”

“I messed up. I enjoy in the moment I had with my friends. I passed the line,” Jimeno said. “I been so long in United States, I no have friends over here, you know what I mean? That’s why I extremely passed the line.”

The couple is now appearing on their own 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, The Family Chantel, with their families, and the drama is at an all-time high. During this week’s episode of the show, Jimeno agreed to attend a family counseling session with his wife and her family. While there, he revealed that he is ready to bring his sister and mother to live with him in the United States, but Everett wasn’t entirely on board with her husband’s plan.

Everett told her husband that she felt disrespected that he would make such a major decision before consulting her, and immediately shut down the idea of her in-laws living in her home.

Fans of the couple can keep up with the family drama on The Family Chantel, which airs on Mondays on TLC.