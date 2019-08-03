WWE Spoilers: Brock Lesnar Now Confirmed For ‘Raw’ – Go-Home Show For ‘SummerSlam’

With just a week to go until the big event, 'The Beast' is coming back.

By the time this week’s Monday Night Raw rolls around, there will be less than one week to go until SummerSlam. The card still isn’t even fully completed, but there is a huge spotlight pointed at so many big names. This week’s episode from the red brand is the go-home show and it will feature some last minute action, the possible resolution of a huge mystery, and an appearance from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

The official website of WWE has released this week’s preview for Monday Night Raw, and it looks like a pretty stacked show. As with any go-home episode, any extra loose ends will be tied up before the big pay-per-view and a few additional matches could be added to the card before the conclusion of the week.

One of the biggest things is that Brock Lesnar will indeed be on this week’s show and his appearance comes one week after brutally attacking Seth Rollins. Despite not needing “blood and guts” on their programming, WWE surely had it last week.

How injured is Seth Rollins heading into his SummerSlam battle with Brock Lesnar?

Many fans have wondered about the condition of Rollins after he was brutalized with multiple F-5’s and a steel chair. If this weekend’s house shows are any indication of how things could be at SummerSlam, Rollins is most certainly hurting and in some big ways.

#WWEFortWayne saw a different side of Seth Rollins. A side never seen before, never see again because I will burn down and unleash every single lasting ounce of my pain, blood, sweat, tears all across that ring at Summerslam in Toronto. No matter my condition. Brock’s a deadman. pic.twitter.com/OCkJEs1Jyf — NOT @WWERollins. (@LayDownTheTorch) August 3, 2019

Was someone responsible for the Roman Reigns forklift incident?

Roman Reigns is currently without a match or an opponent at SummerSlam, but he may have one if this mystery is solved on Monday. Some fans believe that dangerous incident was an accident, but the majority feel as if someone deliberately set out to hurt the former WWE Champion.

Will Becky Lynch and Natalya’s rivalry continue to escalate?

In a match that has had some of the best possible build-up for this PPV, Becky Lynch and Natalya truly seem like bitter enemies. One never knows what the other is going to do, and that is what has made this thrown-together feud so enjoyable.

Will The O.C. keep their celebration going into SummerSlam?

With just two weeks until SummerSlam, The O.C. captured the Raw Tag Team Championship from The Revival in a big Triple Threat Match. It is very possible that the group formerly known as “The Club” could keep their celebration going for a long time, especially if they don’t have a match next Sunday.

What’s next for WWE’s first pregnant champion?

The WWE 24/7 Championship has changed hands more time in its short existence than most others ever have. Now, Maria Kanellis has the belt in her possession and she also has something else working in her favor: she’s pregnant. It’s kind of hard to believe that anyone would risk the safety of her or her unborn child, even to capture a title belt.