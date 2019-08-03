Lydia Farley Shows Off Incredible Abs In A Rainbow Bikini, And Fans Are Loving The Pic

Instagram model Lydia Farley, who shot to fame after being featured in Maxim magazine, recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a new sultry snap.

In the latest share, the stunner could be seen wearing a minuscule, rainbow-print bikini that allowed her to flaunt her well-toned abs, her perky breasts, and her smooth, sexy legs. She let her brunette hair down, wore a full face of makeup, and smiled at the camera to strike a pose.

The picture was captured against the backdrop of a swimming pool, however, Lydia didn’t disclose the location. Within three hours of going live, the snap has racked up more than 10,000 likes and about 600 comments where fans could be seen drooling over the model’s hot body and expressing their feelings in explicit terms.

“Unbelievably gorgeous! What a lil sweetheart [kisses]. Keep smiling!” one of her fans wrote.

“Someone call the fire department and put this wild fire out!!!” another fan commented, referring to Lydia’s hotness.

While a third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, went a bit overboard with his wishful thinking and wrote the following message for the stunning model.

“Sexy babe! Please [be my] girlfriend! Just reply to me on my Whatsapp number.”

Another fan asked her if she has a boyfriend. In response, Lydia broke many hearts by writing that she has a husband. This came as a surprise to many of her fans, because the model has been notoriously private about her life and doesn’t share too many family pictures on social media.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “goddess,” “sunshine,” “definition of perfection,” and “the hottest of all.”

Before sharing the snap, Lydia treated her fans to a new video which was filmed for the energy drink brand, Bang Energy. The model wore a black strapless bra and matching bottoms while she accessorized with a unicorn headband.

She let her hair down and wore a full face of makeup. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the video was filmed for Bang Energy’s new flavor, the Birthday Cake Bash. Within less than a day of posting, the video has garnered more than 14,000 views, 4,222 likes, and about 150 comments.

According to an article by Maxim, Lydia is a life loving girl who has a great passion for fitness and making memories. The article added that she is someone who is always willing to take risks for whatever she believes in. When asked about a secret talent, Lydia revealed the following.

“My number one talent is the ability to make people laugh!” she admitted.