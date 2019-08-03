WWE News: Hall Of Famer Returning For ‘SummerSlam’ Weekend After Appearing For AEW Earlier This Year

It's not too bad of a gig when all the big promotions want you.

This has been one rather interesting summer for the fans of and those involved in professional wrestling. All Elite Wrestling is stepping things up which could make for a very fun future as far as competition goes. WWE is changing things up a bit and getting a bit edgier to showcase feelings of old. Now, a WWE Hall of Famer has decided to appear during SummerSlam weekend and this is just months after he appeared for AEW.

For those who watched the Raw Reunion a couple of weeks ago, some rather obvious names were absent. One of the most notable was that of Bret “Hit Man” Hart, who simply wasn’t there, but it was later revealed that he had been invited to appear and turned down the offer.

Hart said he was enjoying his summer too much in his Canadian home and simply didn’t want to miss a day of it.

Back in April, Hart was inducted (again) into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Hart Foundation. At the end of May, he appeared on AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view to present the AEW World Championship for the first-time ever, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Now, he’s heading back to WWE, as he revealed on his Twitter account on Saturday.

See you soon Toronto! pic.twitter.com/zEpvBaOO1N — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 3, 2019

With SummerSlam taking place from Toronto this year, it makes things really easy for Hart to get there. He didn’t want to appear on the Raw Reunion a couple of weeks ago, but it seems as if he’s now ready to do some work and meet a lot of his biggest fans.

WWE announced earlier this year that the “Meet-and-Greet Superstore” would be replacing Axxess this year at SummerSlam. Fans can purchase different levels of tickets for autographs, pictures, and even some VIP treatment if they’re willing to cough up the money needed for it.

The official website of WWE shows more details on the new Superstore and also the schedule of some current superstars appearing there. Fans have the chance to meet Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles, and many more over the course of the whole weekend.

Bret Hart’s meet-and-greet session will take place on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. Other WWE superstars, Hall of Famers, and even some NXT stars will be on hand for this fan experience, and it’s going to be quite huge. That is especially true with the addition of one of the all-time great legends.