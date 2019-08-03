‘Big Brother 21’ Houseguest Nicole Anthony Has Been America’s Favorite Player For A Month

Big Brother Season 21 is almost halfway through as the houseguests are currently living out Day 46 out of 99. Several blogs surrounding the show regularly conduct polls over the season’s favorite houseguests, asking viewers who they like the most. Big Brother Daily is one of the most popular live feeds recap websites and also has a stellar following on Twitter. The site conducts a poll every day to see who the fans love the most, and Season 21 seems to have one major standout.

Nicole Anthony has been the favorite houseguest of the season for a month now, after being chosen every single day over her other roommates. Big Brother Daily lets its users rank all of the 16 houseguests (even those that have been eliminated) in order from favorite to least favorite and quantifies all the votes into points. Nicole has been leading for a month, which seems to line up with the sentiments regarding her on social media.

For the last two weeks, the second and third favorite houseguests have fluctuated between Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn. Sam Smith and David Alexander also rounded out the top 5, with appearances from Jessica Milagros and Kemi Fakunle as well.

Almost as interesting as Nicole’s spot in the top, are some of the lowest-ranked houseguests. For the last two weeks, Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews have both taken over the last place spot, proving that they are some of the least-liked players in the game when it comes to the viewer’s opinions.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Big Brother Daily’s Twitter account is full of spoilers and is traditionally followed by viewers of the live feeds, so it’s safe to assume that a lot of the votes that go toward their polls come from live feed viewers, and not casuals (those who only watch broadcast shows). This would make sense why Jack and Jackson are on the bottom since they seem to be hated by the viewers of the live feeds, despite getting a nicer edit on the broadcast shows.

Jack and Jackson have been chosen as the least-liked players in the game over eliminated houseguests like Ovi Kabir, Kemi, and David. Normally those who are evicted get forgotten about and fall towards the bottom of the list, but that’s not the case this season as the campaign against the Jacks is strong.

Most of the Six Shooters alliance remains towards the bottom of the most-liked list as well, showing Tommy Bracco and Christie Murphy among the most unliked players in the game.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday night on CBS.