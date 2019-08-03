Elijah Cummings Urges Donald Trump To ‘Come To Baltimore’

The congressman joined community leaders to cut the ribbon on a park built from a vacant lot often used as a dump.

Congressman Elijah Cummings invited President Donald Trump and other Americans to Baltimore on Sunday in a bid to defuse the attacks from the president’s Twitter account.

Trump ignited a racially-charged feud with Cummings and the black-majority city in his district.

Cummings made his first public remarks after a week of arguments with the president. The congressman attended an opening of a neighborhood park in Druid Heights where he called Baltimore “a great community,” according to The New York Times.

The park was built on a formerly vacant lot often filled with trash.

Cummings donned clothes by the label Under Armour, which has its headquarters in Baltimore.

The congressman said he doesn’t have time for those who criticize the city where he grew up. He told the crowd that he wants to hear from people willing to help make the community better.

“Do not just criticize us. Come to Baltimore,” he said, “and I promise you will be welcome.”

Cummings also took a shot at Trump, saying, “I do not have time for people who want to trash our city.”

However, when Cummings was asked by reporters if there would be any meetings between himself and Trump, the congressman said he’d love to see the president in his city, according to The New York Times.

“The president is welcome to our district,” he said.

Trump started the squirmish when he lashed out at Cummings, calling his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

Cummings chairs the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee, one of the committees investigating the president and his administration. He said on Saturday that he was not ready to impeach Trump.

“There may well come a time when impeachment is appropriate,” he told reporters. “I’m trying to be fair to him. That’s why we need to do our research.”

Half of House Democrats are now in favor of beginning an impeachment inquiry, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to wait for more of a majority backing impeachment before making a final decision.

Cummings thwarted an attempted robbery at his Baltimore home last weekend. The congressman was home at the time and said that he scared off the early-morning intruder by yelling, according to Yahoo News.

Friday morning, the president tweeted about the reports of a break-in at Cummings home. “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed,” he wrote. “Too bad!”

Later while speaking to the press at the White House Trump insisted he was not intending to send a “wise guy tweet” when he chimed in on the robbery.