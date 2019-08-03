WWE News: Fans Want Roman Reigns To Join The Marvel Cinematic Universe, And He’s All For It

Could Roman Reigns and The Rock team up in the MCU?

Marvel Studios now has the highest-grossing movie of all time after Avengers: Endgame passed James Cameron’s Avatar at the box office. Over the last decade, there have been numerous big stars take on the roles of some of the biggest characters in comic book history. Now, the fans believe that another WWE superstar could step into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that person is Roman Reigns.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, and so many others have stepped into different roles for Marvel and brought comic book characters to life. After more than a decade and almost two dozen movies, Marvel Studios is just getting started with their universe with so much more to come.

WWE superstar Roman Reigns is now a part of Hollywood as he has a role in Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw. Along with his family member, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, two of the biggest WWE stars ever are working together on the big screen.

Much in the way that The Rock has had great success in Hollywood, fans believe that Reigns could do the same after he’s done in the ring.

In a recent video from IGN, Reigns began responding to fan comments and someone suggested that he join the MCU in some role or another. After having someone actually explain to him what the “MCU” is, Reigns actually latched onto the idea.

“I’m agreeing with you here. That sounds great too! But, I don’t know if I can do that, though.”

While Marvel Studios likely wouldn’t be against Reigns joining their universe, they’ve already expressed interest in his cousin.

I was born to play this role. Literally.

I’ll call you tonight Russo Bros!!!

Time to rule the MCU.. forever. ???????????? https://t.co/gXPZa73VDU — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 18, 2019

Loading...

Yes, the Russo Brothers would love to have The Rock hop into the mix for some role in the MCU, but which one? The Sportster reported back in June that Anthony Russo actually knows the perfect role for Johnson if he ever decides to join the family.

“The superhero that I would most like The Rock to play is…The Rock. He is the best version of him.”

Sure, it’s not the answer that fans would really want as they’d love to see him as an iconic Marvel character, but the future could bring it about one day. For now, The Rock is set to play Black Adam when he joins the DC Universe.

The Rock is not currently in the MCU and neither is Roman Reigns, but the fans would love to see both of those things happen. Right now, it would more likely be The Rock who joins Marvel as his wrestling career is virtually over. As for Reigns, he quite possibly has a few more years left in the ring, but it wouldn’t be a bad idea to have something to look forward to.