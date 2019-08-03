Travis Barker’s Daughter, Alabama, Faces Backlash After Blasting Graham Sierota

Many of the teenager's followers aren't too happy with the way she presents herself on Instagram.

Things have been pretty tense between Echosmith drummer Graham Sierota, Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker, and Barker’s 13-year-old daughter, Alabama, this week.

As The Inquisitr reported just yesterday, Travis blasted Graham after learning the drummer had been having inappropriate and “predatory” conversations with his teenage daughter on Instagram.

It has since been revealed by the drummer’s family that he has autism and didn’t realize his interactions with the young girl were not appropriate. According to E! News, the family has deeply apologized for the actions of Graham before promising to continue to work with him on his social cues.

Since the drama between Graham and Travis made headlines, 13-year-old Alabama has seen a massive increase in traffic on her Instagram profile. With a following of just over 300,000 people, it has been about two weeks since the teen posted anything to her wall.

With her latest snapshot accumulating over 18,000 likes and heading toward 1,000 comments, a large chunk of the comments have poured in over the last two days as everyone shares their thoughts on the inappropriate conversations.

Some Instagram users even jested the only reason they were on her profile at all is because they read the story about Graham.

The overwhelming majority of those leaving comments on the photo were quick to slam Alabama for dolling herself up to look much older than she actually was. Many even defended the Echosmith drummer for making an honest mistake.

“13 years old? No wonder Graham Sierota from the band Echosmith made a mistake about her age. Nothing to apologize for,” one Instagram user penned.

A second agreed.

“She looks like she is in her 20’s. I had to come to the page and see for myself. I did judge the drummer dude at first, but now I get it. Clearly honest mistake.”

Some Instagram users even slammed Travis for allowing his daughter to take photos like this and post them on a public social media page.

A few of her followers admitted to feeling bad for Graham.

Alabama also had several individuals who encouraged her to consider editing her profile to include how old she was so this type of thing didn’t continue to happen.

The occasional comment even jested that she looked older than Graham does.

Loading...

In a separate snapshot published to her profile in May, her followers continued to criticize the teenager as the photo featured Alabama showcasing her backside for the camera.

With nearly 1,000 comments, many quickly questioned where her father was and why he allowed her to post such a racy snapshot.

One individual exclaimed that Travis needed to take his daughter’s phone and discipline her.

“Im sorry but if my little girl.. yes she is a LITTLE GIRL, posted pictures like this I’d be smashing her phone into tiny pieces. That being said..there’s no excuse for perverted older men/women to message CHILDREN. Let kids be kids, and when they dont know how to be kids we show them!” one Instagram follower penned.