‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sharon And Adam Explode

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of August 5 brings some heart-pounding moments between Sharon and Adam as things heat up between them. Plus, tensions over Christian boil over between Nick and Adam, and Nick finally knocks out his brother. Ultimately, Kyle threatens Theo while Summer and Abby have yet another knockdown, drag-out fight. It’s a week filled with drama in Genoa City.

Adam (Mark Grossman) tells Sharon (Sharon Case) that he is what she has wanted all along. Soon, they rip each other’s clothes off and fall onto the bed at Adam’s penthouse, which proves Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) right to break up with Sharon over her feelings for Adam. When the dust settles after their night of passion, though, Sharon and Adam may live to regret what they’ve done, because it’s highly unlikely that they will live happily ever after.

Meanwhile, Adam takes it upon himself to tell Christian the truth. Nick shows up just in time to hear Adam tell Christian that he is the boy’s birth father. Nick has had enough of his brother, so Nick takes a swing and connects, knocking Adam down the ground. While it may feel great to get some of his anger towards Adam out finally, Nick could find himself suffering in the long run because Adam is sure to use Nick’s outburst against him in the custody case. According to The Inquisitr, the fight between the brothers leads to Sharon and Adam’s hookup.

At Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) engagement party, Summer (Hunter King) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) get into a disagreement. After Summer accuses Abby of plowing through men like they’re bowling pins, Abby throws her drink in Summer’s face. In retaliation, Summer sees Abby’s drink toss and raises her an ice bucket. Both women are drenched, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes) finds herself as a referee between the fighting Newmans.

Finally, Kyle threatens Theo (Tyler Johnson), and Lola cannot help but wonder what her fiance is hiding about his time in New York City. Kyle wants Theo to keep his mouth shut about the details, but the more Kyle pushes back, the more curious Lola finds herself. There’s no way this secret will stay under wraps, and when Theo finally exposes Kyle, things could end up changing forever. Kyle must have something he desperately wants to keep quiet, given how far he’s going to keep Theo from spilling the beans.