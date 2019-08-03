Chris Harrison Talks About The Way Hannah Brown Helped ‘The Bachelorette’ Evolve

Some of Hannah Brown's decisions may have been controversial, but the show's host thinks she was exactly what Bachelor nation needed.

This season of The Bachelorette was full of ups and downs, more so than just about any previous season the show has seen. Whether or not you agreed with Hannah Brown’s decisions or not, you have to agree that this season was at least entertaining. We truly saw a sort of evolution take place during this season, not just within Brown as a person, but the show as a whole. Brown exuded not only confidence and accountability, but that she wasn’t afraid to go after what she really wanted. The show’s Chris Harrison, explained why he felt that Brown was the perfect bachelorette and what the show really needed this past season, according to Entertainment Tonight.

When it was first announced that Brown was chosen for the starring role on The Bachelorette, there was a lot of backlash. She wasn’t necessarily a fan favorite during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, and many fans were hoping to see other women from the show get their second chance to find love. Nevertheless, Brown certainly delivered in more ways than even Harrison foresaw. He explained how many different elements from this past season worked together perfectly to create one of the most entertaining seasons yet.

“This last season was a long time coming. The last few years we’ve really let this show evolve. This was a culmination of a lot of things coming together in the right place at the right time. The casting this season, from Hannah to the guys, was spot on. We had such depth and so many stories to dive into; it was one of those seasons where we caught lightning in a bottle.”

One of the biggest obstacles that Brown had to deal with this past season was the controversial figure of Luke Parker. Parker was a frontrunner from the beginning and Brown was clearly infatuated with him, despite the fact that everyone else was telling her she wasn’t seeing the real version of Parker. Week after week, Brown kept him on the show. It wasn’t until the fantasy suite date episode when he made a comment essentially slut shaming her, that she saw his true colors and sent him home.

However, this obstacle was nothing compared to the heartbreak that was coming after Brown chose Jed Wyatt to present her final rose to at the end of the show and became engaged. Shortly after their engagement, she realized that Wyatt had a girlfriend back home the entire time he was on the show. Demonstrating her strength and inspiring many, she stood up for what she knew she deserved by ending the engagement with Wyatt.