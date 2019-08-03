Kim Zolciak’s Parenting Slammed After 17-Year-Old Daughter Posts Revealing Pictures On Instagram

The reality star faces backlash yet again.

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is facing some serious backlash after her 17-year-old daughter, Ariana, posted bikini pictures on her Instagram account. On Thursday and Saturday, the high school student shared snaps of her vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Many fans were quick to criticize Ariana’s mother for allowing her underaged daughter to post such revealing photos.

“Yeah your mom is doing a great job at parenting,” a fan sarcastically wrote.

“Post pictures for your age. Why isn’t your mother/father monitoring your Instagram? Bad parenting,” chimed in another.

This isn’t the first time Kim’s parenting skills came into question. In 2017, the reality star tweeted that then-4-year-old son, Kash, was obsessed with singer John Legend. Kim offered her daughter, Brielle, to perform sexual acts in exchange for backstage passes, reported E! News.

“@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is coming to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED… who does Brielle have to b*** in order to meet him??” the Bravo star tweeted.

John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, had a good sense of humor about Kim’s explicit tweet.

“Plz don’t b*** anyone it’s not that good of a show… I’ll get you tix without the o***,” the model quipped.

Chrissy was good on her word. Kim’s family went to the concert and sat near the model. The former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta posted a video on her Snapchat while sitting in the Chastain Park Amphitheatre with Chrissy.

“Shall we say if Brielle b*** people?” asked the model, laughing.

“She didn’t have to b*** anybody,” responded Kim.

Brielle was seen in the background of the video, smiling.

After the concert, Kim’s family got to meet the “All of Me” singer backstage.

Kim’s fans appeared disturbed by the television personality’s crude joke, deeming it to be inappropriate, reports The Daily Mail.

Brielle, then 20-years-old, was quick to defend her mother.

“People only have a sense of humor when it benefits them,” wrote the blonde.

In March 2019, the Don’t Be Tardy matriarch clapped back at her haters, reported Bravo. The mother of six went on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When the Bravo boss made reference to the mom-shaming Kim often experiences, she took the opportunity to slam trolls and defend her parenting abilities.

“I think I’m a really good mom,” said the 41-year-old.

Kim went on to say she is extremely proud of all her children.

To see more of Kim, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Don’t be Tardy on Bravo.