Ariana Madix And Tom Sandoval’s ‘Fancy AF Cocktails’ Book Skyrockets On Amazon’s Best Seller List

It’s been just over a day since Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules announced their long-awaited cocktail book was available for pre-order. The book has been teased over the last several seasons on the hit Bravo reality series and even sparked quite the argument between the couple at a lunch with Lala Kent in Season 5. The passion project of Ariana and Tom is finally solidified, and fans can pre-order the book on websites Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, and others.

The book is co-written by famed podcaster Danny Pellegrino, who hosts Everything Iconic. Tom and Ariana are friends of the reality television podcast host and have appeared on the program in the past. Danny noted yesterday on his Twitter feed that Fancy AF Cocktails landed at no. 33 on Amazon’s best seller list, and skyrocketed to no. 8 within just a few hours. The book is also no. 1 on Amazon in its own category, Cocktails & Mixed Drinks.

Fans of Ariana and Tom, as well as fans of a good hard beverage, can pre-order Fancy AF Cocktails for $24.99. The book will officially be released on December 3 when sales will likely go through the roof yet again.

Along with the cover, Ariana shared some pages from inside and it appears the drinks match the dreamy aesthetic of the book. There is a photo of Tom and Ariana alongside one another as they each hold a fancy cocktail and pose in black hats and elegant outfits. Along with the image of a mystery fuchsia cocktail, Ariana shared a recipe for one of the book’s drinks.

That’s right, fans can learn how to officially make a Tequila Katie. Longtime viewers of Vanderpump Rules know the “Tequila Katie” moniker all too well, and while it was never a positive thing on the show, it’s been spun into a fun cocktail in the hit new book. The recipe for the drink also showcases the fun way Ariana, Tom, and Danny decided to present their recipes, which is clean and easy with a hint of humor.

“Be careful with this one because of the beet juice,” a note on the recipe reads. “It’ll stain worse than the blood of Katie’s fallen enemies.”

The book will also offer ratings for its drinks, ranging on a scale of trashy to classy. The Tequila Katie ranks right at trashy, despite having some yummy and exquisite ingredients.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to return later this year, and fans are hoping to get a bigger glimpse into the creation and finalization of Fancy AF Cocktails.