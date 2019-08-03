Olivia Wilde Thanks Strangers For Helping When Son Otis Had A ‘Meltdown’

Olivia Wilde is an actor and director, but she is also a mother who runs into the same problems as other moms out there, and she took to Twitter to thank those people who were willing to lend a hand.

People Magazine shared a story from Wilde who was at a restaurant with her children Otis, 5 and Daisy, 2 when the little boy got crabby. Wilde said Otis had a “level 10, defcon 1, couldn’t-control-his-body meltdown,” that was very stressful for her as a parent.

The director of the movie Booksmart explained that the restaurant was crowded, her child was melting down, but her faith in humanity was restored as people were helpful. She explains she was holding Daisy and four shopping bags when things got rough.

“The place was packed and we were very much on display. I was in way over my head. I stayed calm but I was kind of crumbling inside. In the midst of the madness, 2 strangers, a young man and woman, approached and asked if they could help.”

Wilde tweeted that she had trouble initially admitting that she needed help balancing both kids, but finally gave in and said yes and allowed the two to help her manage the situation.

Olivia Wilde showed off her incredibly toned body in a dark orange swimsuit when she had the time of her life with her two kids, Otis and Daisy, on a beach in Hawaii.https://t.co/hs0vHjSykj — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) June 19, 2019

The House actor said that admitting to strangers that she was in need of help was humbling.

“I swallowed my pride and said yes, please, and they walked with us, placed my stuff into my trunk, and even put my daughter in her car seat, while I tried to soothe my son. I thanked them and they said, ‘hey no problem. We all have days like this.'”

Loading...

She continued saying that she was so grateful by the act of kindness that she wanted to tweet about it to say that it restored her faith in humanity, and thank you.

This has been a big year for Wilde as she made her directorial debut with Booksmart and launched it at the SXSW Festival, explains The Inquisitr. The film, which stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever, is a coming of age movie about the transition between being a high school student and heading off to college.

Wilde said that she wanted to make a movie like those which formed her own adolescence, like Breakfast Club, Dazed And Confused, and Fast Times At Ridgemont High. “These are movies that shaped me, and they helped me get through life, and they inspired me.”