Kelly Ripa Shares Stunning Shot Of Her Daughter Lola Consuelos

Morning show queen Kelly Ripa isn’t afraid to show off her gorgeous children on social media. Kelly tries to maintain their privacy as much as possible, but still warms her followers’ hearts by sharing a few family photos, or tributes to her children, every now and then.

Today, Kelly decided to share a stunning photo of her daughter with actor Mark Consuelos, Lola Consuelos. Lola is Kelly and Mark’s only daughter, and their middle child, as Kelly stated in the caption of the shot.

In the snap, Lola was sitting on an outdoor couch in what looked to be a patio area, with the sun shining down on her. She rocked a loose green shirt that obscured some of her curves but showed off a hint of cleavage. Her long, dark hair was pulled back in a sleek ponytail, and she rocked a delicate necklace as well as a pair of statement hoop earrings. She paired the green shirt with a pair of shorts so short, they weren’t even visible under the hemline of the tee.

Lola looked fresh-faced and gorgeous in the shot and stared straight into the camera with a smile on her face in the first snap. In the second snap, Lola was gazing to the side and showing off her profile. Her highlighter was popping in the sunshine, and she looked absolutely beautiful.

Kelly’s fans loved the snap of her daughter, and the double update received over 52,000 likes in just two hours, as well as a ton of sweet comments about Lola’s beauty.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna left a comment on the post, and said “she got it from her Mamma! Beauty!”

Another fan couldn’t get over what a perfect combination of Mark and Kelly their daughter Lola is.

“She’s stunning!!! Soo funny how she is ur features and ur husbands coloring.”

Loading...

A little over a month ago, Kelly surprised her Instagram followers by sharing two sweet shots of their family vacations. While Mark looked basically the same as he does today, her children were much younger, including Lola. Then, she updated the picture by sharing a second shot, with her children all grown up

While Kelly doesn’t share too many shots of her children, she does post the occasional snap to brag a little bit about the incredible family she has.

Lola Consuelos’ Instagram account is private, so fans will have to follow Kelly if they want the occasional glimpse at the stunning daughter of two celebrities.