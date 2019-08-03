Police Fire Tear Gas At Hong Kong Protesters

Demonstrations turned violent after a Chinese flag was tossed into Victoria Harbour.

Demonstrators who have taken to the streets of Hong Kong for the ninth weekend in a row were dispersed by police after firing tear gas into the crowd.

On Saturday police officers donning gas masks and shields tried to quell the tens of thousands of protesters who had surrounded a police station in the shopping district of Mong Kok, according to The Associated Press.

Officials said the demonstrators dressed in black smashed car windows, spraypainted inflammatory language on the police station’s walls and lanched bricks at buildings with a makeshift slingshot, according to Al Jazeera.

Protesters also removed a Chinese flag from a pole and tossed it into Victoria Harbour.

The Chinese government and the army issued stern warnings about any political unrest and protests in public spaces. The warnings stated that any person to go past the pre-approved protest route would be breaking the law. They requested that protesters to stick to designated routes and times said that any demonstrations that are not pre-approved will be dispersed as unlawful assemblies.

Protesters defied those warnings Saturday creating a barricade with umbrellas, road barriers and garbage bins.

As the standoffs dragged on, police also blocked local residents and tourists from returning to their homes and hotels, according to The Associated Press.

It's been a chaotic summer in Hong Kong. Anti-extradition bill protests began in June, and Saturday marks the start of the ninth consecutive weekend of demonstrations — with no clear end in sight. Follow the latest developments at https://t.co/39emkuOZNz pic.twitter.com/OXKB4OCKkP — CNN International (@cnni) August 3, 2019

The demands of the protesters have increased and now include calls for democracy and for Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam to resign.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 with a promise that the city would retain certain freedoms not offered to residents of mainland China.

Recently Hong Kong residents have accused the government in Beijing of smothering their autonomy through the arrests of outspoken booksellers and activists.

The mass demonstrations were triggered in early June by a proposed controversial extradition law that would allow Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial.

The government has suspended the law but protesters want it lifted entirely. Protesters have increased their demands to include direct democratic elections and an investigation into alleged police brutality.

44 people were injured last month in an attack by what appeared to be a mob targeting protesters. Hong Kong residents accused police of negligence, but authorities maintain that their resources were stretched thin due to the prolonged demonstrations, according to The Associated Press.

More than 40 activists appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with rioting after protests last Sunday turned violent. They could face up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.