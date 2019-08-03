WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns Could Face Goldberg At ‘SummerSlam’

Ever since Bill Goldberg’s ill-fated match against The Undertaker at this year’s Super ShowDown — which saw both men botching their moves and almost injuring each other — the WWE Universe has been wondering what the future has in store for the WCW legend.

The Undertaker returned to action at Extreme Rules to wrestle an entertaining tag team alongside Roman Reigns as they took on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. That match restored Undertaker’s good image among the WWE audience and proved that he still has plenty to offer the product from an in-ring standpoint.

Furthermore, The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that The Phenom has signed a new lifetime contract with the company, meaning that we can expect to see him in more matches in the future.

WWE’s plans for Goldberg’s inevitable redemption match are unclear, but with rumors circulating all over the place, it’s likely that his run isn’t over yet.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr noted that he might wrestle a triple threat match against Dolph Ziggler and a rising NXT talent. But WWE might have other plans for him after all.

Wrestling Rumors is reporting that he might be facing Roman Reigns at WWE’s greatest party of the summer. If that’s the case, it’s an interesting development.

The latest episode of SmackDown Live concluded with Reigns being attacked backstage by an unknown superstar. The Inquisitr noted that Daniel Bryan and Buddy Murphy are the most likely culprits, but the latest report suggest Goldberg orchestrated the events.

The proposition isn’t entirely far-fetched either. Now that Reigns is affiliated with The Undertaker, a storyline where Goldberg has beef with him does make sense. Perhaps he’ll use means as a means to get to the Deadman in order to make amends for his fall from grace.

Bringing Goldberg back as a heel would certainly add a new dimension to his character. After all, he’s not the most popular wrestler in the eyes of the purists following his poor showing last time out.

Statement on the incident involving Roman Reigns. https://t.co/MXOA28wHWY — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2019

Channeling that heat and using it to create a compelling would be more interesting than the predictable marquee act Goldberg has become.

Plus, a match between a first-time match between a Hall of Famer and the company’s most popular current babyface is a SummerSlam-worthy bout.

At the time of this writing, however, there’s a lot of uncertainty in the air — which is exciting for a wrestling event. Of all the Goldberg possibilities, though, this one is the most likely to command a main event.