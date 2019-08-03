Kate Upton Flaunts Flawless Figure In Skimpy Black Swimsuit Throwback

Kate Upton’s most recent Instagram share is causing quite a stir among her nearly 6 million followers.

Since giving birth back in November, Upton has been sharing a slew of photos mixed with throwbacks and hot new shots from various spreads that she has taken part in. With each and every image that she shares with fans, Upton earns a ton of attention, and her latest photo is no exception. In the stunning new snap, the model throws it all the way back to 2012, where she struck a sexy pose for Vogue.

In the beautiful image, Upton poses over her shoulder, looking right into the camera. She wears her long, blonde locks down and wet for the messy yet sexy look. Kate appears to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo, opting to go all-natural instead. The mother of one wears a white knit sweater over one of her arms. Her low-plunging swimsuit leaves little to the imagination, showing off her toned arms and back.

Upton’s toned and tanned derriere is also on display in the gorgeous black-and-white shot, and since it went live on her account, Upton’s fans have gone absolutely wild. So far, the post has garnered a ton of attention for the blonde bombshell with over 45,000 likes and 170-plus comments. While many fans flooded the comments section with various emoji, countless others simply gushed over her picture-perfect figure.

“This is such a great shot!!” one follower raved.

“AMAZING BW PIC. YOUR BEAUTY EXTENDS THROUGH THE TIME,” another fan gushed with a series of heart emoji.

“Really love this picture! Classic and elegant,” another user chimed in.

Currently, Upton is busy with another project — STRONG 4 ME, which are 30-minute daily workouts that she does at home since the birth of her daughter, Genevieve. She tells Extra that this is a good way for her to stay accountable and get back in shape after giving birth.

“I do it right after I breastfeed when she is just going down for a nap and fit in a little me time, too, because it’s important to stay strong and stay energized while being a mom,” she gushed.

Additionally, the model shared a little bit of info about the newest addition to her family, calling her a “good” baby and a cute mix of her and husband Justin Verlander. And another plus? She says seeing her husband with their daughter makes her fall in love with him even more.