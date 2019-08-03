18 Reported Dead In El Paso Mass Shooting, Alleged Racist ‘Manifesto’ Posted But Its Authenticity Unconfirmed

A racist, anti-Hispanic 'manifesto' purporting to be authored by the El Paso mass shooter has surfaced online, but its authenticity remains unconfirmed.

A reported 18 people have been injured Saturday morning in a mass shooting attack inside an El Paso, Texas, WalMart store, according to information from KTSM, local NBC affiliate TV station in the Texas border city.

Police officers on the scene told KTSM that 18 people were dead at the scene of the shooting, but the El Paso police had not officially confirmed that total. A CNN report at 1:30 p.m. Mountain Time in El Paso said that 22 injuries had been confirmed.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirmed to KTSM that there were multiple casualties and that suspects had been taken into custody. The suspects were “believed to be involved” in the shooting attack, according to the Mayor’s statement. Police later said they had one suspect in custody, according to CNN. But Margo told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer that there were three suspects in custody. The possibility of multiple shooters had been “ruled out” by 1:40 local time, according to a briefing by police Sergeant Robert Gomez.

Unconfirmed rumors circulated via social media that a “manifesto” associated with the shooter or shooters had appeared on an internet message board, according to independent journalist Scott Stedman, who reported the possibility via Twitter. The alleged “manifesto was said to have been posted on the 8Chan message board, a forum for extremist views.

“The manifesto is 4 pages long. It is vile, references white supremacist literature and is filled with seething hatred towards Hispanics and immigrants,” Stedman wrote on Twitter.

Stedman also reported via Twitter that the manifesto is “being taken seriously by the FBI” but whether it is actually the work of a person involved in the shooting remains unconfirmed as of 1:30 local time in El Paso.

The unconfirmed reports said that whoever authored the “manifesto” claimed to be targeting Hispanics, and that the shooting was a reaction to “the Hispanic invasion in Texas,” according to multiple postings via Twitter. But whether the supposed “manifesto” was real or a hoax remained unclear as of early Saturday afternoon.

UNCONFIRMED: alleged manifesto of the El Paso shooter posted earlier today on the Internet pic.twitter.com/3LqfGbv9ZV — OSI News (@OSINews) August 3, 2019

At about 12:40 p.m. local time — which would be 2:40 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, the El Paso mayor’s office confirmed that “multiple people” had been killed and that there were shooters in custody, according to a CNN report. There was no further confirmation that shooters were taken into custody, however. The exact number of casualties was not clear. One unconfirmed report posted via Twitter by El Paso Times photographer Mark Lambie claimed that at least 22 people including four children were dead.

This is the gun the alleged shooter says he used in his alleged manifesto. WASR-10, the civilian version of the AK-47. pic.twitter.com/KT0K0Y5cmh — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) August 3, 2019

El Paso police said in a Twitter announcement that they had received “multi reports of multiple shooters” and implored residents to stay away from areas in and around the Cielo Vista Mall, where the shooting took place and which lies south of the El Paso International Airport. The shooter or shooters may be still active, even though a shooter or shooters were reportedly in custody, according to Olivia Zepeda, the El Paso mayor’s Chief of Staff.

At 12:55 local time, police said that they no longer believed that there was an “active shooter” on the scene, and that there was no longer an “imminent threat” to the public.

The FBI office in El Paso said via Twitter that it had responded to the shooting reports, and was coordinating with the local police. Texas State Senator Jose Rodriguez told MSNBC that he had heard reports that the shooter for shooters used assault-style weapons in the attack.

This story will be updated with further details.