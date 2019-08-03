Mass Shooting Reported At WalMart in El Paso, Texas, Unconfirmed Reports Say 22 Dead, Suspects In Custody

Early reports of a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart say that 18 people have been injured, as new details continue to emerge.

A reported 18 people have been injured Saturday morning in a mass shooting attack inside an El Paso, Texas, WalMart store, according to information from KTSM, local NBC affiliate TV station in the Texas border city.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo confirmed to KTSM that there were multiple casualties and that suspects had been taken into custody. The suspects were “believed to be involved” in the shooting attack, according to the Mayor’s statement. Police later said they had one suspect in custody, according to CNN. Margo told CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer that there were three suspects in custody.

At about 12:40 p.m. local time — which would be 2:40 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, the El Paso mayor’s office confirmed that “multiple people” had been killed and that there were shooters in custody, according to a CNN report. There was no further confirmation that shooters were taken into custody, however. The exact number of casualties was not clear. One unconfirmed report posted via Twitter by El Paso Times photographer Mark Lambie claimed that at least 22 people including four children were dead.

No other news outlets reported a fatality total, as of 1 p.m. local time.

El Paso police said in a Twitter announcement that they had received “multi reports of multiple shooters” and implored residents to stay away from areas in and around the Cielo Vista Mall, where the shooting took place and which lies south of the El Paso International Airport. The shooter or shooters may be still active, even though a shooter or shooters were reportedly in custody, according to Olivia Zepeda, the El Paso mayor’s Chief of Staff.

DEVELOPING: Multiple victims in active shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas; scene still active pic.twitter.com/QCRjgIrP1h — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 3, 2019

At 12:55 local time, police said that they no longer believed that there was an “active shooter” on the scene, and that there was no longer an “imminent threat” to the public.

The FBI office in El Paso said via Twitter that it had responded to the shooting reports, and was coordinating with the local police. Texas State Senator Jose Rodriguez told MSNBC that he had heard reports that the shooter for shooters used assault-style weapons in the attack.

Unconfirmed rumors circulated via social media that a “manifesto” associated with the shooter or shooters had appeared on an internet message board, according to independent journalist Scott Stedman, who reported the possibility via Twitter. The alleged “manifesto was said two have been posted on the 8Chan message board, a forum for extremist views.

The unconfirmed reports said that whoever authored the “manifesto” claimed to be targeting Hispanics, and that the shooting was a reaction to “the Hispanic invasion in Texas,” according to multiple postings via Twitter.