Brielle Biermann’s Bikini-Clad Photo Is Driving Her Fans Wild

Brielle Biermann’s tropical getaway looks really good on her.

As fans know, the Don’t Be Tardy star doesn’t really stay in one place too often and she loves to travel with her family. Over the past few months, Biermann has shared a ton of photos from fun getaways including one to Turks and Caicos and another to Las Vegas. Currently, the blonde bombshell is back at Amanyara in Turks and Caicos, where she is putting on another sexy display for fans.

In the most recent post that she shared for her 1.2 million fans, Brielle sizzles in two hot new shots. In the first image, the social media sensation poses with a large collection of rocks just behind her. The beauty bends over in the shallow ocean water and the timing of the photo is absolutely perfect as there’s a rainbow in the background. While clad in a skimpy black bikini, the 22-year-old shows off her flawless figure in a bandeau top and tiny bottoms.

Biermann wears her long, dyed tresses up in a high ponytail and appears to be makeup-free, covering her face with a large pair of glasses. It seems as though she’s having a good time, holding a wine glass in one hand. The second photo is just as stunning as the first, only this time Brielle poses front and center, showing off her killer abs for the camera. While kneeling in the water, the Don’t Be Tardy star leans her head back as she sips from her wine glass.

Just a short time after the post went live on her account, it’s earned Brielle plenty of attention, with over 35,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments. Many followers couldn’t help but gush over her body while countless others commented on the beautiful scenery. Of course, there were other fans who flooded the image with emoji or NSFW comments.

“I need your workout plan,” one Instagrammer wrote on the post.

“So freaking hot,” another social media user raved.

“You look so healthy, and happy!” one more chimed in.

While Brielle is insanely popular on social media, she is also popular on reality television. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the 22-year-old is set to make a ton of money on the new season of the reality show. Last year, Brielle earned $192,000 for Season 7 but her recent pay raise to $18,000 per episode means that she will be making an impressive $216,000 for the eighth season of the show.

The new season of Don’t Be Tardy is expected to air later this year on Bravo.