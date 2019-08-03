Kylie Jenner Flaunts Famous Curves In Tiny Neon Green Bikini

Kylie looks amazing in her barely-there bikini.

Kylie Jenner showed off her amazing physique in a barely-there neon green, string bikini in an Instagram post. The beauty mogul is seen sitting poolside, her amazing body haloed in morning light. In the picture, Kylie’s incredible curves are on full display. The mother of one’s makeup is subtle, enhancing her gorgeous features. Her long, dark hair looks shiny and sleek.

The Adidas ambassador pairs her tiny bikini with matching, chunky Ozweego sneakers.

Kylie’s sexy snap already has over 2,370,000 likes.

The 21-year-old and her big sister, Kim Kardashian, just announced KKW x Kylie fragrances will be launching in a couple of weeks. According to Allure, Kim shared an uncensored snap of the sisters on Instagram to confirm their previously postponed collaboration. The initial release date was April 26, but the perfume bottles were not durable enough to be sold.

In the photo, Kylie flipped off the camera as both she and Kim held lip-shaped perfume bottles. Both women were heavily made-up. Kylie wore blue eyeshadow, while Kim opted for bright pink shades on her eyes. The pair wore matching, figure-hugging jumpsuits. The image appears to be an older promotional picture for the upcoming fragrance line.

“You thought we forgot about you??? KKW X KYLIE perfume coming August 23rd!!!!” read the caption.

Fans, however, were unhappy with the post, reported OK! Magazine.

“Come on Kylie stop with the middle finger pictures. It’s not cute and it makes you look childish,” wrote a fan.

“Who are you giving the middle finger to?! The followers who’ve made you a billionaire?! No thanks. Totally disappointed and won’t be purchasing because of this,” commented another.

According to Glamour, the billionaire also received backlash for the launch of Kylie Cosmetics “Birthday Collection” in celebration of her 22nd birthday on August 10. In a recent Instagram story, the young mother revealed the theme of her collection would be money. The pink packaging is imprinted with money signs and rolls of bills. The names of Kylie’s eyeshadow shades include “Work for It,” “On a Budget,” and “Money Ain’t Everything.”

Kylie’s fans slammed her collection, deeming it to be tone deaf.

Loading...

“Looks like @KylieJenner is ready to make everyone feel poor and show off what it’s like being born into money again,” a displeased Twitter user wrote.

“#kyliejenner money themed birthday collection really got an eyeshadow called ‘work for it’….. Ahahahahaha,” chimed in another.

To see more of Kylie, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! Network.