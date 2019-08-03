Michael Avenatti Says He Might Run For President Because Dems Need Someone Who Can Brawl With Donald Trump

" The biggest criminal in America is currently in the White House,” he said.

Michael Avenatti is apparently still considering running for president after saying that he had decided not to run in the 2020 race. According to an interview that the controversial lawyer had with CNBC, Avenatti believes that the Democrats still don’t have a candidate that can beat Donald Trump in the upcoming race, so he might need to step in.

Avenatti has his plate full right now, with representing three women who claim to have been sexually assaulted by the R&B singer R. Kelly and facing charges for allegedly stealing money from clients and lying about his income to regulators. But he is still apparently keeping his eye on the presidential race. While speaking with the news outlet on Friday, he said that a presidential run isn’t off the table at this point.

“Never say never,” he said, adding that Democrats have a lot of talented candidates in the race, but not many people who are good fighters.

Avenatti said that the chances that he will enter the race are about 50/50 at this point and that he plans to make a final decision within the next few months.

“I don’t think I need to make a final decision for a number of months. I have the name ID and everyone knows I’m one of the few effective fighters that the Dems have,” he said.

The lawyer says that he watched the nearly two dozen presidential candidates on the debate stage this week and he believes that the party is lacking someone who can play on Trump’s level. Avenatti believes he might be that guy.

“I am increasingly concerned that the Dems don’t have the right fighter to go toe to toe with Trump,” he said. “And the future of the republic and our way of life is on the line. He is a brawler who has no bounds. The Dems need a guy who can match him punch for punch. I may be that guy.”

Avenatti’s PAC is still active and has been raising money — including $20,000 this cycle — but it only has $3,540 on hand, so the lawyer would need to ramp up his fundraising if he decides to get in on the race.

The announcement is a reversal for Avenatti, who said that he had decided not to run in 2020 out of respect for his family. He pledged at the time to continue fighting against Trump’s abuses. Avenatti said in response to the pending charges against him that he hasn’t been convicted of anything, yet, and that “the biggest criminal in America” in the man living in the White House.